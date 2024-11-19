Atour Lifestyle Holdings Sees Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Atour Lifestyle Holdings (ATAT) has released an update.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings reported a robust 46.7% increase in net revenues for Q3 2024, reaching RMB1,899 million, driven by significant growth in its manachised hotel and retail sectors. The company expanded its hotel network by 37.9% with 140 new openings, while its retail business saw a 107.7% year-over-year surge in GMV, showcasing its dynamic expansion strategy. Despite a slight drop in occupancy rates, Atour continues to strengthen its market presence with the introduction of the upscale SAVHE Hotel brand.

