Is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 257 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ATAT has returned about 9.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.7% on average. This shows that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fox (FOXA). The stock is up 17.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fox's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.9% so far this year, meaning that ATAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fox falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Fox as they could maintain their solid performance.

