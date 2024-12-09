Is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ATAT has gained about 52.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 18.2% on average. As we can see, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Fox Corporation (FOX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 61.5%.

The consensus estimate for Fox Corporation's current year EPS has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25% so far this year, so ATAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fox Corporation falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +59.1%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Fox Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

