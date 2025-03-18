Is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 268 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ATAT has gained about 16.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.9%. This means that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). The stock is up 17.4% year-to-date.

For Sportradar Group AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7% so far this year, so ATAT is performing better in this area.

Sportradar Group AG, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +0.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Sportradar Group AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

