Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $37.54. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Atour Lifestyle is benefiting from strong growth momentum and a positive earnings outlook, reflecting healthy demand across its hotel and lifestyle segments. The company is also gaining from improving investor sentiment around its asset-light model and expanding retail ecosystem, supporting continued upside.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%. Revenues are expected to be $358.97 million, up 36.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATAT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $28.52. LTH has returned 5.3% in the past month.

Life Time Group Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.2% over the past month to $0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -2.6%. Life Time Group Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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