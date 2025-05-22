Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with 29.8% Revenue Growth Despite Decrease in Net Income

Atour Lifestyle Holdings reported a 29.8% revenue increase in Q1 2025, despite a 5.5% drop in net income.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth, with total net revenues increasing by 29.8% year-over-year to RMB 1,906 million (US$263 million). The company operates 1,727 hotels with 194,559 rooms, reflecting growth of 32.6% in hotel count and 31.3% in rooms compared to the previous year. Despite this revenue growth, net income saw a slight decline of 5.5% to RMB 244 million (US$34 million), while adjusted net income rose by 32.3% to RMB 345 million (US$48 million). The EBITDA figures also demonstrated an increase, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 33.8% to RMB 474 million (US$65 million). The retail segment performed exceptionally well, achieving a 70.9% increase in gross merchandise value. Going forward, Atour is focused on expanding its hotel network while enhancing its brand and product offerings, anticipating net revenue growth of 25% to 30% for the full year 2025.
Potential Positives
- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 29.8% year-over-year to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million), reflecting strong growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 32.3% year-over-year to RMB345 million (US$48 million), indicating improved profitability.
- EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 6.1% year-over-year to RMB372 million (US$51 million), showcasing operational efficiency.
- The retail business showed robust momentum with GMV increasing by 70.9% year-over-year to RMB845 million, highlighting strong brand recognition and successful product innovation.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 5.5% year-over-year, indicating potential issues in profitability despite increased revenues.
- The average daily room rate (ADR) dropped from RMB430 in Q1 2024 to RMB418 in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in pricing power.
- The occupancy rate decreased from 73.3% in Q1 2024 to 70.2% in Q1 2025, pointing to a possible decline in demand for its hotel offerings.
FAQ
What are the hotel operational statistics for March 31, 2025?
As of March 31, 2025, Atour operated 1,727 hotels and 194,559 hotel rooms.
How did Atour's net revenues change in Q1 2025?
Net revenues for Q1 2025 increased by 29.8% year-over-year to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million).
What was Atour's adjusted net income for Q1 2025?
Adjusted net income for Q1 2025 rose 32.3% year-over-year to RMB345 million (US$48 million).
How many new hotels did Atour open in Q1 2025?
In Q1 2025, Atour opened 121 new hotels as part of their expansion.
What are Atour's revenue expectations for the full year 2025?
Atour expects total net revenues to grow by 25% to 30% compared to 2024.
$ATAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ATAT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 6,466,787 shares (+1544.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,333,411
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 2,504,461 shares (+3189.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,001,469
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,409,952 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,322,139
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,230,638 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,888,587
- FMR LLC added 1,061,402 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,090,746
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,006,814 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,543,176
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 730,463 shares (+80.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,708,626
$ATAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$ATAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.85.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $37.3 on 03/06/2025
- Simon Cheung from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.4 on 12/09/2024
A total of 1,727 hotels, or 194,559 hotel rooms, in operation as of March 31, 2025.
Net revenues for the
first quarter
of 2025 increased by
29.8%
year-over-year
to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million).
Net income for the
first quarter
of 2025
de
creased by
5.5
%
year-over-year
to
RMB2
44
million (US$3
4
million).
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
1
for the
first quarter
of 2025 increased by
32.3
%
year-over-year
to RMB
345
million (US$4
8
million).
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2
for the
first quarter
of 2025
increased by 6.1% year-over-year to
RMB3
72
million (US$5
1
million).
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
3
for the
first quarter
of 2025 increased by 3
3.8
%
year-over-year
to RMB4
74
million (US$
65
million).
SHANGHAI, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
F
irst quarter
of 2025
Operational Highlights
As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,727 hotels with a total of 194,559 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing rapid increases of 32.6% and 31.3% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, there were 755 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.
The average daily room rate
4
(“ADR”) was RMB418 for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB430 for the same period of 2024 and RMB420 for the previous quarter.
The occupancy rate
4
was 70.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 73.3% for the same period of 2024 and 77.0% for the previous quarter.
The revenue per available room
4
(“RevPAR”) was RMB304 for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB328 for the same period of 2024 and RMB337 for the previous quarter.
__________________________
1
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.
2
EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest income
,
interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.
3
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.
4
Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures.
ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.
“
ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;
“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;
“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.
The GMV
5
generated from our retail business was RMB845 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 70.9% year-over-year.
“Amid market volatility in the first quarter of 2025, we delivered strong results and drove high-quality growth across our hotel and retail businesses by adhering to our business philosophy of ‘serving people,’” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “Our hotel network continued to expand with 121 new openings this quarter, bringing the total to 1,727 hotels in operation. Leveraging deep market insights, we launched Atour 3.6 to reinforce our leading position in the upper-midscale segment. We also introduced Atour Light 3.3, the latest iteration to our Atour Light brand, supporting steady progress toward our goal of ‘1,000 Atour Light hotels.’ In the first quarter, our retail business sustained robust momentum as the Atour Planet deep-sleep experience continues to shape user perception, with GMV increasing by 70.9% year-over-year to RMB845 million.”
“Looking ahead, we will remain committed to our core ‘Chinese Experience’ strategy, enhancing brand awareness and product offerings, and deepening integration between our hotel and retail businesses to deliver increasingly elevated experiences for our customers. These efforts will solidify Atour’s position as a leading lifestyle group and drive sustainable, high-quality growth,” concluded Mr. Wang.
First Quarter
of
2025
Unaudited Financial Results
(RMB in thousands)
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
Revenues:
Manachised hotels
836,111
1,032,183
Leased hotels
168,049
128,563
Retail
416,591
693,779
Others
47,542
51,289
Net revenues
1,468,293
1,905,814
Net revenues.
Our net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 29.8% to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million) from RMB1,468 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.
Manachised hotels.
Revenues from our manachised hotels for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 23.5% to RMB1,032 million (US$142 million) from RMB836 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,271 as of March 31, 2024 to 1,702 as of March 31, 2025.
__________________________
5
“GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed and paid for by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, where the ordered products have been dispatched, regardless of whether they are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.
Leased hotels.
Revenues from our leased hotels for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 23.5% to RMB129 million (US$18 million) from RMB168 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 31 as of March 31, 2024 to 25 as of March 31, 2025.
Retail.
Revenues from retail for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 66.5% to RMB694 million (US$96 million) from RMB417 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by growing recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.
Others.
Revenues from others for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.9% to RMB51 million (US$7 million) from RMB48 million for the same period of 2024.
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
(RMB in thousands)
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs
(662,169
)
(736,145
)
Retail costs
(206,103
)
(337,426
)
Other operating costs
(9,826
)
(7,628
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(174,711
)
(282,897
)
General and administrative expenses
(76,655
)
(161,813
)
Technology and development expenses
(24,181
)
(39,381
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,153,645
)
(1,565,290
)
Operating costs and expenses
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1,565 million (US$216 million), including RMB102 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,154 million, including RMB3 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2024.
Hotel operating costs
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB736 million (US$101 million), compared with RMB662 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as hotel manager costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 63.4% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 65.9% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization.
Retail costs
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB337 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB206 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 48.6% of retail revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 49.5% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was attributable to the increasing contribution from higher-margin products.
Other operating costs
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB9.8 million for the same period of 2024.
Selling and marketing expenses
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB283 million (US$39 million), compared with RMB175 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in brand recognition and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 14.8% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 11.9% for the same period of 2024.
General and administrative expenses
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB162 million (US$22 million), including RMB84 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB77 million, including RMB3 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2024. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses, this increase was primarily due to an increase in labor costs. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.1% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.0% for the same period of 2024.
Technology and development expenses
for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB39 million (US$5 million), compared with RMB24 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business and improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 2.1% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 1.6% for the same period of 2024.
Other operating income
, net
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB15 million (US$2 million), compared with RMB10 million income for the same period of 2024.
Income from operations
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB355 million (US$49 million), compared with RMB325 million for the same period of 2024.
Income tax expense
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB134 million (US$18 million), compared with RMB89 million for the same period of 2024.
Net income
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB244 million (US$34 million), representing a decrease of 5.5% compared with RMB258 million for the same period of 2024.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB345 million (US$48 million), representing an increase of 32.3% compared with RMB261 million for the same period of 2024.
Basic and diluted income
per share/American depositary share (ADS).
For the first quarter of 2025, basic income per share was RMB0.58 (US$0.08), and diluted income per share was RMB0.58 (US$0.08). For the first quarter of 2025, basic income per ADS was RMB1.74 (US$0.24), and diluted income per ADS was RMB1.74 (US$0.24).
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB372 million (US$51 million), representing an increase of 6.1% compared with RMB351 million for the same period of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB474 million (US$65 million), representing an increase of 33.8% compared with RMB354 million for the same period of 2024.
Cash flows.
Operating cash inflow for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2 million (US$0.3 million). Investing cash outflow for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB478 million (US$66 million). Financing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB11 million (US$1.6 million).
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.1 billion (US$434 million).
Debt financing.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB72 million (US$10 million), and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB470 million.
Outlook
For the full year of 2025, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 25% to 30% compared with the full year of 2024.
This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, May 22, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
https://ir.yaduo.com
, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.
Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title: Atour First Quarter of 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI58a0fdec46524ebc8273483b3c9032d6
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses divided by the number of weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share - Diluted; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.
The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share – Diluted, and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.
In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.
About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.
For more information, please visit
https://ir.yaduo.com
.
Investor Relations Contact
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Email:
ir@yaduo.com
Christensen Advisory
Email:
atour@christensencomms.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,618,451
3,146,013
433,532
Short-term investments
1,266,061
1,738,916
239,629
Accounts receivable
186,047
189,943
26,175
Prepayments and other current assets
331,632
338,428
46,637
Amounts due from related parties
146,120
161,790
22,295
Inventories
167,436
157,730
21,736
Total current assets
5,715,747
5,732,820
790,004
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
1,179
1,179
162
Contract costs
119,408
124,278
17,126
Property and equipment, net
213,676
229,314
31,600
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,502,891
1,504,529
207,330
Intangible assets, net
6,373
5,915
815
Goodwill
17,446
17,446
2,404
Other assets
71,217
71,293
9,824
Deferred tax assets
230,877
229,876
31,679
Total non-current assets
2,163,067
2,183,830
300,940
Total assets
7,878,814
7,916,650
1,090,944
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, current
291,002
312,511
43,065
Accounts payable
693,783
509,324
70,187
Deferred revenue, current
453,986
406,678
56,042
Salary and welfare payable
225,687
167,142
23,033
Accrued expenses and other payables
882,009
886,617
122,179
Income taxes payable
221,649
151,167
20,831
Short-term borrowings
60,000
70,000
9,646
Amounts due to related parties
2,101
1,778
245
Total current liabilities
2,830,217
2,505,217
345,228
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,379,811
1,374,763
189,447
Deferred revenue, non-current
475,331
493,774
68,043
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion
2,000
2,000
276
Other non-current liabilities
245,568
257,791
35,525
Total non-current liabilities
2,102,710
2,128,328
293,291
Total liabilities
4,932,927
4,633,545
638,519
__________________________
1
Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the first quarter of 2025 and as of March 31, 2025 are solely for readers
’
convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB
7.2567, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2025.
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Shareholders’ equity
Class A ordinary shares
245
245
34
Class B ordinary shares
56
56
8
Additional paid in capital
1,608,017
1,711,012
235,784
Retained earnings
1,346,526
1,589,229
219,002
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
1,386
(7,969)
(1,098)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
2,956,230
3,292,573
453,730
Non-controlling interests
(10,343)
(9,468)
(1,305)
Total
shareholders’ equity
2,945,887
3,283,105
452,425
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
7,878,814
7,916,650
1,090,944
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Revenues:
Manachised hotels
836,111
1,032,183
142,239
Leased hotels
168,049
128,563
17,716
Retail
416,591
693,779
95,605
Others
47,542
51,289
7,068
Net revenues
1,468,293
1,905,814
262,628
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs
(662,169)
(736,145)
(101,443)
Retail costs
(206,103)
(337,426)
(46,499)
Other operating costs
(9,826)
(7,628)
(1,052)
Selling and marketing expenses
(174,711)
(282,897)
(38,984)
General and administrative expenses
(76,655)
(161,813)
(22,298)
Technology and development expenses
(24,181)
(39,381)
(5,427)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,153,645
)
(1,565,290
)
(215,703
)
Other operating income, net
10,009
14,757
2,034
Income from operations
324,657
355,281
48,959
Interest income
13,519
19,280
2,657
Gain from short-term investments
9,592
9,851
1,358
Interest expense
(673)
(614)
(85)
Other expenses, net
(466)
(6,109)
(842)
Income before income tax
346,629
377,689
52,047
Income tax expense
(88,921)
(134,111)
(18,481)
Net income
257,708
243,578
33,566
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
550
875
121
Net income attributable to the Company
257,158
242,703
33,445
Net income
257,708
243,578
33,566
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes
7,509
(9,355)
(1,289)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of nil income taxes
7,509
(9,355
)
(1,289
)
Total comprehensive income
265,217
234,223
32,277
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
550
875
121
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company
264,667
233,348
32,156
Net income per ordinary share
—Basic
0.62
0.58
0.08
—Diluted
0.62
0.58
0.08
Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
—Basic
412,841,106
415,701,620
415,701,620
—Diluted
416,114,169
418,692,991
418,692,991
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net cash generated from operating activities
143,236
1,968
272
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payment for purchases of property and equipment
(12,615)
(19,300)
(2,660)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
-
4,740
653
Payment for purchases of intangible assets
(282)
(75)
(10)
Payment for purchases of short-term investments
(2,664,000)
(3,593,000)
(495,129)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
2,713,861
3,129,996
431,325
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
36,964
(477,639
)
(65,821
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
20,000
30,000
4,134
Repayment of borrowings
-
(20,000)
(2,756)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
-
1,446
199
Net cash generated from financing activities
20,000
11,446
1,577
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
7,401
(8,213)
(1,132)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
207,601
(472,438
)
(65,104
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
2,841,753
3,619,630
498,798
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
3,049,354
3,147,192
433,694
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Net income (GAAP)
257,708
243,578
33,566
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil
2
3,142
101,549
13,994
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
260,850
345,127
47,560
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Net income per ordinary share - Diluted (GAAP)
0.62
0.58
0.08
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil per ordinary share
2
0.01
0.24
0.03
Adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
0.63
0.82
0.11
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Net income (GAAP)
257,708
243,578
33,566
Interest income
(13,519)
(19,280)
(2,657)
Interest expense
673
614
85
Income tax expense
88,921
134,111
18,481
Depreciation and amortization
17,149
13,210
1,820
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
350,932
372,233
51,295
Share-based compensation expenses
3,142
101,549
13,994
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
354,074
473,782
65,289
__________________________
2
The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.
Key Operating Data
Number of Hotels
Number of Rooms
Opened in Q
1
2025
Closed in Q
1
2025
As of
March 31
, 2025
As of
March 31
, 2025
Manachised hotels
121
12
1,702
191,067
Leased hotels
-
1
25
3,492
Total
121
13
1,727
194
,
559
Hotel Brand
Positioning
As of March 31, 2025
Properties
Rooms
Manachised
Leased
A.T. House
Luxury
-
1
214
SAVHE
Upscale
1
-
156
Atour S
Upscale
80
3
11,671
Atour
Upper midscale
1,274
18
147,748
Atour X
Upper midscale
178
3
19,067
Atour Light
Midscale
169
-
15,703
Total
1,702
25
194,559
All Hotels in Operation
Three Months Ended
March 31
, 2024
Three Months Ended
December 31
, 2024
Three Months Ended
March 31
, 2025
Occupancy rate
3
(in percentage)
Manachised hotels
73.1%
76.9%
70.1%
Leased hotels
79.3%
84.7%
77.5%
All hotels
73.3
%
77.0
%
70.2
%
ADR
3
(in RMB)
Manachised hotels
426.0
416.8
415.1
Leased hotels
541.6
551.1
551.9
All hotels
430.0
420.2
417.9
RevPAR
3
(in RMB)
Manachised hotels
323.7
333.2
301.5
Leased hotels
455.2
495.1
453.1
All hotels
327.9
336.9
304.4
Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q1 2025
4
Number of hotels
Same-hotel
Occupancy
3
(in percentage)
Same-hotel
ADR
3
(in RMB)
Same-hotel
RevPAR
3
(in RMB)
Q
1
2024
Q
1
2025
Q
1
2024
Q
1
2025
Q
1
2024
Q
1
2025
Q
1
2024
Q
1
2025
Manachised hotels
987
987
74.7%
71.3%
430.2
419.2
334.1
310.1
Leased hotels
23
23
79.8%
77.1%
552.4
546.4
467.0
447.9
All hotels
1,010
1,010
74.8
%
71.5
%
434.2
423.0
338.1
313.9
__________________________
3
Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures.
ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.
4
For any given period, we define “same-hotel” to be a hotel that has operated for a minimum of 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by “same hotels” in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these “same hotels” during the same period in 2024.
