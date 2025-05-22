Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with 29.8% Revenue Growth Despite Decrease in Net Income

Atour Lifestyle Holdings reported a 29.8% revenue increase in Q1 2025, despite a 5.5% drop in net income.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth, with total net revenues increasing by 29.8% year-over-year to RMB 1,906 million (US$263 million). The company operates 1,727 hotels with 194,559 rooms, reflecting growth of 32.6% in hotel count and 31.3% in rooms compared to the previous year. Despite this revenue growth, net income saw a slight decline of 5.5% to RMB 244 million (US$34 million), while adjusted net income rose by 32.3% to RMB 345 million (US$48 million). The EBITDA figures also demonstrated an increase, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 33.8% to RMB 474 million (US$65 million). The retail segment performed exceptionally well, achieving a 70.9% increase in gross merchandise value. Going forward, Atour is focused on expanding its hotel network while enhancing its brand and product offerings, anticipating net revenue growth of 25% to 30% for the full year 2025.

Potential Positives

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 29.8% year-over-year to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million), reflecting strong growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 32.3% year-over-year to RMB345 million (US$48 million), indicating improved profitability.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 6.1% year-over-year to RMB372 million (US$51 million), showcasing operational efficiency.

The retail business showed robust momentum with GMV increasing by 70.9% year-over-year to RMB845 million, highlighting strong brand recognition and successful product innovation.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 5.5% year-over-year, indicating potential issues in profitability despite increased revenues.

The average daily room rate (ADR) dropped from RMB430 in Q1 2024 to RMB418 in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in pricing power.

The occupancy rate decreased from 73.3% in Q1 2024 to 70.2% in Q1 2025, pointing to a possible decline in demand for its hotel offerings.

FAQ

What are the hotel operational statistics for March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, Atour operated 1,727 hotels and 194,559 hotel rooms.

How did Atour's net revenues change in Q1 2025?

Net revenues for Q1 2025 increased by 29.8% year-over-year to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million).

What was Atour's adjusted net income for Q1 2025?

Adjusted net income for Q1 2025 rose 32.3% year-over-year to RMB345 million (US$48 million).

How many new hotels did Atour open in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Atour opened 121 new hotels as part of their expansion.

What are Atour's revenue expectations for the full year 2025?

Atour expects total net revenues to grow by 25% to 30% compared to 2024.

SHANGHAI, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







F





irst quarter





of 2025





Operational Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,727 hotels with a total of 194,559 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing rapid increases of 32.6% and 31.3% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, there were 755 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.





The average daily room rate



4



(“ADR”) was RMB418 for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB430 for the same period of 2024 and RMB420 for the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate



4



was 70.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 73.3% for the same period of 2024 and 77.0% for the previous quarter.





The revenue per available room



4



(“RevPAR”) was RMB304 for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB328 for the same period of 2024 and RMB337 for the previous quarter.





__________________________







1





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.









2





EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest income





,





interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.









3





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.









4





Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures.





ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.









“





ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;









“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;









“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.







The GMV



5



generated from our retail business was RMB845 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 70.9% year-over-year.





“Amid market volatility in the first quarter of 2025, we delivered strong results and drove high-quality growth across our hotel and retail businesses by adhering to our business philosophy of ‘serving people,’” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “Our hotel network continued to expand with 121 new openings this quarter, bringing the total to 1,727 hotels in operation. Leveraging deep market insights, we launched Atour 3.6 to reinforce our leading position in the upper-midscale segment. We also introduced Atour Light 3.3, the latest iteration to our Atour Light brand, supporting steady progress toward our goal of ‘1,000 Atour Light hotels.’ In the first quarter, our retail business sustained robust momentum as the Atour Planet deep-sleep experience continues to shape user perception, with GMV increasing by 70.9% year-over-year to RMB845 million.”





“Looking ahead, we will remain committed to our core ‘Chinese Experience’ strategy, enhancing brand awareness and product offerings, and deepening integration between our hotel and retail businesses to deliver increasingly elevated experiences for our customers. These efforts will solidify Atour’s position as a leading lifestyle group and drive sustainable, high-quality growth,” concluded Mr. Wang.







First Quarter





of





2025





Unaudited Financial Results











(RMB in thousands)









Q1 2024













Q1 2025



























Revenues:



















Manachised hotels





836,111





1,032,183









Leased hotels





168,049





128,563









Retail





416,591





693,779









Others





47,542





51,289











Net revenues









1,468,293









1,905,814





























Net revenues.



Our net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 29.8% to RMB1,906 million (US$263 million) from RMB1,468 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.







Manachised hotels.



Revenues from our manachised hotels for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 23.5% to RMB1,032 million (US$142 million) from RMB836 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,271 as of March 31, 2024 to 1,702 as of March 31, 2025.





__________________________







5





“GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed and paid for by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, where the ordered products have been dispatched, regardless of whether they are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.









Leased hotels.



Revenues from our leased hotels for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 23.5% to RMB129 million (US$18 million) from RMB168 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 31 as of March 31, 2024 to 25 as of March 31, 2025.











Retail.



Revenues from retail for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 66.5% to RMB694 million (US$96 million) from RMB417 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by growing recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.











Others.



Revenues from others for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.9% to RMB51 million (US$7 million) from RMB48 million for the same period of 2024.

















Q1 2024













Q1 2025













(RMB in thousands)



















Operating costs and expenses:



















Hotel operating costs





(662,169





)





(736,145





)









Retail costs





(206,103





)





(337,426





)









Other operating costs





(9,826





)





(7,628





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(174,711





)





(282,897





)









General and administrative expenses





(76,655





)





(161,813





)









Technology and development expenses





(24,181





)





(39,381





)











Total operating costs and expenses









(1,153,645









)









(1,565,290









)





































Operating costs and expenses



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1,565 million (US$216 million), including RMB102 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,154 million, including RMB3 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2024.







Hotel operating costs



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB736 million (US$101 million), compared with RMB662 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as hotel manager costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 63.4% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 65.9% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization.











Retail costs



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB337 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB206 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 48.6% of retail revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 49.5% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was attributable to the increasing contribution from higher-margin products.











Other operating costs



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB9.8 million for the same period of 2024.











Selling and marketing expenses



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB283 million (US$39 million), compared with RMB175 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in brand recognition and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 14.8% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 11.9% for the same period of 2024.











General and administrative expenses



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB162 million (US$22 million), including RMB84 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB77 million, including RMB3 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2024. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses, this increase was primarily due to an increase in labor costs. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.1% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.0% for the same period of 2024.











Technology and development expenses



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB39 million (US$5 million), compared with RMB24 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business and improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 2.1% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 1.6% for the same period of 2024.







Other operating income





, net



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB15 million (US$2 million), compared with RMB10 million income for the same period of 2024.







Income from operations



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB355 million (US$49 million), compared with RMB325 million for the same period of 2024.







Income tax expense



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB134 million (US$18 million), compared with RMB89 million for the same period of 2024.







Net income



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB244 million (US$34 million), representing a decrease of 5.5% compared with RMB258 million for the same period of 2024.







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB345 million (US$48 million), representing an increase of 32.3% compared with RMB261 million for the same period of 2024.







Basic and diluted income





per share/American depositary share (ADS).



For the first quarter of 2025, basic income per share was RMB0.58 (US$0.08), and diluted income per share was RMB0.58 (US$0.08). For the first quarter of 2025, basic income per ADS was RMB1.74 (US$0.24), and diluted income per ADS was RMB1.74 (US$0.24).







EBITDA (non-GAAP)



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB372 million (US$51 million), representing an increase of 6.1% compared with RMB351 million for the same period of 2024.







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB474 million (US$65 million), representing an increase of 33.8% compared with RMB354 million for the same period of 2024.







Cash flows.



Operating cash inflow for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2 million (US$0.3 million). Investing cash outflow for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB478 million (US$66 million). Financing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB11 million (US$1.6 million).







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.1 billion (US$434 million).







Debt financing.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB72 million (US$10 million), and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB470 million.







Outlook







For the full year of 2025, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 25% to 30% compared with the full year of 2024.





This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.







Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, May 22, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.yaduo.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.





For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Atour First Quarter of 2025 Earnings Conference Call





Pre-registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI58a0fdec46524ebc8273483b3c9032d6









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses divided by the number of weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share - Diluted; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.





The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share – Diluted, and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.





The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.





In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.







About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.





For more information, please visit





https://ir.yaduo.com





.







Investor Relations Contact







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@yaduo.com







Christensen Advisory





Email:



atour@christensencomms.com







Tel: +86-10-5900-1548









—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—











ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

























































As of

















As of

























December 31,

















March 31,

























2024

















2025

























RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















Assets









































Current assets







































Cash and cash equivalents









3,618,451









3,146,013









433,532









Short-term investments









1,266,061









1,738,916









239,629









Accounts receivable









186,047









189,943









26,175









Prepayments and other current assets









331,632









338,428









46,637









Amounts due from related parties









146,120









161,790









22,295









Inventories









167,436









157,730









21,736











Total current assets

















5,715,747

















5,732,820













790,004













Non-current assets







































Restricted cash









1,179









1,179









162









Contract costs









119,408









124,278









17,126









Property and equipment, net









213,676









229,314









31,600









Operating lease right-of-use assets









1,502,891









1,504,529









207,330









Intangible assets, net









6,373









5,915









815









Goodwill









17,446









17,446









2,404









Other assets









71,217









71,293









9,824









Deferred tax assets









230,877









229,876









31,679











Total non-current assets

















2,163,067

















2,183,830

















300,940













Total assets

















7,878,814

















7,916,650

















1,090,944

















































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity









































Current liabilities







































Operating lease liabilities, current









291,002









312,511









43,065









Accounts payable









693,783









509,324









70,187









Deferred revenue, current









453,986









406,678









56,042









Salary and welfare payable









225,687









167,142









23,033









Accrued expenses and other payables









882,009









886,617









122,179









Income taxes payable









221,649









151,167









20,831









Short-term borrowings









60,000









70,000









9,646









Amounts due to related parties









2,101









1,778









245











Total current liabilities

















2,830,217

















2,505,217

















345,228













Non-current liabilities







































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









1,379,811









1,374,763









189,447









Deferred revenue, non-current









475,331









493,774









68,043









Long-term borrowings, non-current portion









2,000









2,000









276









Other non-current liabilities









245,568









257,791









35,525











Total non-current liabilities

















2,102,710

















2,128,328













293,291













Total liabilities

















4,932,927

















4,633,545

















638,519













__________________________





1





Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the first quarter of 2025 and as of March 31, 2025 are solely for readers





’





convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB





7.2567, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2025.













ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















































As of

















As of





















December 31,

















March 31,





















2024

















2025





















RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















Shareholders’ equity































Class A ordinary shares





245









245









34









Class B ordinary shares





56









56









8









Additional paid in capital





1,608,017









1,711,012









235,784









Retained earnings





1,346,526









1,589,229









219,002









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





1,386









(7,969)









(1,098)











Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company









2,956,230

















3,292,573

















453,730











Non-controlling interests





(10,343)









(9,468)









(1,305)











Total





shareholders’ equity









2,945,887

















3,283,105

















452,425











Commitments and contingencies





-









-









-











Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









7,878,814

















7,916,650

















1,090,944

























ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,





















2024

















2025





















RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















Revenues:































Manachised hotels





836,111









1,032,183









142,239









Leased hotels





168,049









128,563









17,716









Retail





416,591









693,779









95,605









Others





47,542









51,289









7,068











Net revenues









1,468,293

















1,905,814













262,628













Operating costs and expenses:































Hotel operating costs





(662,169)









(736,145)









(101,443)









Retail costs





(206,103)









(337,426)









(46,499)









Other operating costs





(9,826)









(7,628)









(1,052)









Selling and marketing expenses





(174,711)









(282,897)









(38,984)









General and administrative expenses





(76,655)









(161,813)









(22,298)









Technology and development expenses





(24,181)









(39,381)









(5,427)











Total operating costs and expenses









(1,153,645





)

















(1,565,290





)













(215,703





)











Other operating income, net





10,009









14,757









2,034











Income from operations









324,657

















355,281













48,959











Interest income





13,519









19,280









2,657









Gain from short-term investments





9,592









9,851









1,358









Interest expense





(673)









(614)









(85)









Other expenses, net





(466)









(6,109)









(842)











Income before income tax









346,629

















377,689

















52,047











Income tax expense





(88,921)









(134,111)









(18,481)











Net income









257,708

















243,578

















33,566











Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests





550









875









121











Net income attributable to the Company









257,158

















242,703

















33,445













































Net income









257,708

















243,578

















33,566













Other comprehensive (loss) income































Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes





7,509









(9,355)









(1,289)











Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of nil income taxes









7,509

















(9,355





)













(1,289





)













Total comprehensive income









265,217

















234,223

















32,277











Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests





550









875









121











Comprehensive income attributable to the Company









264,667

















233,348

















32,156











Net income per ordinary share





























—Basic





0.62









0.58









0.08









—Diluted





0.62









0.58









0.08









Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share





























—Basic





412,841,106









415,701,620









415,701,620









—Diluted





416,114,169









418,692,991









418,692,991























ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,





















2024

















2025





















RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net cash generated from operating activities









143,236

















1,968

















272













Cash flows from investing activities:











































Payment for purchases of property and equipment





(12,615)









(19,300)









(2,660)









Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment





-









4,740









653









Payment for purchases of intangible assets





(282)









(75)









(10)









Payment for purchases of short-term investments





(2,664,000)









(3,593,000)









(495,129)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments





2,713,861









3,129,996









431,325











Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities









36,964

















(477,639





)













(65,821





)













Cash flows from financing activities:































Proceeds from borrowings





20,000









30,000









4,134









Repayment of borrowings





-









(20,000)









(2,756)









Proceeds from stock option exercises





-









1,446









199











Net cash generated from financing activities









20,000

















11,446













1,577











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





7,401









(8,213)









(1,132)











Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









207,601

















(472,438





)













(65,104





)











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period





2,841,753









3,619,630









498,798











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period









3,049,354

















3,147,192













433,694





















ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS













(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,





















2024

















2025





















RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















































Net income (GAAP)









257,708

















243,578













33,566











Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil



2







3,142









101,549









13,994











Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)









260,850

















345,127













47,560

























Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,





















2024

















2025





















RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















































Net income per ordinary share - Diluted (GAAP)







0.62













0.58









0.08









Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil per ordinary share



2







0.01









0.24









0.03











Adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted (non-GAAP)







0.63









0.82









0.11























Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,





















2024

















2025





















RMB

















RMB

















USD



1















































Net income (GAAP)









257,708

















243,578













33,566











Interest income





(13,519)









(19,280)









(2,657)









Interest expense





673









614









85









Income tax expense





88,921









134,111









18,481









Depreciation and amortization





17,149









13,210









1,820











EBITDA (non-GAAP)









350,932

















372,233













51,295











Share-based compensation expenses





3,142









101,549









13,994











Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









354,074

















473,782













65,289











__________________________







2





The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.









Key Operating Data

















Number of Hotels

















Number of Rooms

















Opened in Q





1





2025









Closed in Q





1





2025









As of









March 31





, 2025

















As of









March 31





, 2025











Manachised hotels





121





12





1,702









191,067









Leased hotels





-





1





25









3,492











Total









121









13









1,727

















194





,





559





















Hotel Brand









Positioning









As of March 31, 2025













Properties









Rooms













Manachised









Leased



















A.T. House





Luxury





-





1





214









SAVHE





Upscale





1





-





156









Atour S





Upscale





80





3





11,671









Atour





Upper midscale





1,274





18





147,748









Atour X





Upper midscale





178





3





19,067









Atour Light





Midscale





169





-





15,703











Total

















1,702









25









194,559





























All Hotels in Operation





















Three Months Ended









March 31





, 2024

















Three Months Ended









December 31





, 2024

















Three Months Ended









March 31





, 2025









































Occupancy rate



3



(in percentage)































Manachised hotels





73.1%









76.9%









70.1%









Leased hotels





79.3%









84.7%









77.5%











All hotels









73.3





%

















77.0





%

















70.2





%









































ADR



3



(in RMB)































Manachised hotels





426.0









416.8









415.1









Leased hotels





541.6









551.1









551.9











All hotels









430.0

















420.2

















417.9









































RevPAR



3



(in RMB)































Manachised hotels





323.7









333.2









301.5









Leased hotels





455.2









495.1









453.1











All hotels









327.9

















336.9

















304.4

























Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q1 2025



4



















Number of hotels

















Same-hotel





Occupancy



3











(in percentage)

















Same-hotel





ADR



3











(in RMB)

















Same-hotel





RevPAR



3











(in RMB)



















Q









1









2024













Q









1









2025

















Q









1









2024













Q









1









2025

























Q









1









2024













Q









1









2025

















Q









1









2024













Q









1









2025

































































Manachised hotels





987





987













74.7%





71.3%













430.2





419.2













334.1





310.1









Leased hotels





23





23













79.8%





77.1%













552.4





546.4













467.0





447.9











All hotels









1,010









1,010

















74.8





%









71.5





%

















434.2









423.0

















338.1









313.9











__________________________







3





Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures.





ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.









4





For any given period, we define “same-hotel” to be a hotel that has operated for a minimum of 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by “same hotels” in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these “same hotels” during the same period in 2024.





