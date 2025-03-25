Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Significant Revenue and Net Income Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Atour Lifestyle Holdings reports substantial revenue and income growth for Q4 and full year 2024, alongside hotel expansion.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, with net revenues increasing 38.5% to RMB2.08 billion (approximately US$286 million) and a 55.3% rise for the year to RMB7.25 billion (approximately US$993 million). Net income for the fourth quarter grew by 50.5% to RMB331 million (about US$45 million), while yearly net income climbed 72.2% to RMB1.27 billion (approximately US$174 million). The company operated 1,619 hotels, comprising 183,184 rooms, and saw significant increases in both manachised hotel revenues and its retail operations. The average daily room rate (ADR) declined slightly to RMB420 for the fourth quarter, while occupancy rates averaged 77.0%. With a robust pipeline of 741 new hotels in development, Atour anticipates continued growth, expecting 25% revenue growth for 2025. The company highlighted its strategic focus on enhancing the synergy between its hotel and retail sectors to support sustained long-term growth.
Potential Positives
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% and for the full year increased by 55.3%, indicating strong growth in the company's financial performance.
- Net income for the fourth quarter rose by 50.5% and for the full year by 72.2%, showcasing significant profitability improvements.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased by 76.5% and for the full year by 46.8%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.
- The number of hotels in operation grew by 33.8% year-over-year, indicating successful expansion of the company's hotel network.
Potential Negatives
- Decline in revenues from leased hotels, which decreased by 15.9% in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, indicating challenges in this segment of their business.
- Average Daily Room Rate (ADR) decreased both in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023 and for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, showing potential pricing pressure and reduced revenue per room.
- Occupancy rates declined to 77.0% in Q4 2024 from 78.4% in Q4 2023, indicating a drop in demand for hotel rooms compared to the previous year.
FAQ
What are Atour's total hotel operations as of December 31, 2024?
Atour operates a total of 1,619 hotels with 183,184 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2024.
How much did Atour's net revenues increase in Q4 2024?
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% to RMB2,084 million compared to Q4 2023.
What was Atour's net income growth for the full year of 2024?
Net income for the full year of 2024 grew by 72.2% to RMB1,273 million, up from RMB739 million in 2023.
What were the fourth quarter occupancy rates at Atour hotels?
The occupancy rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 77.0%, slightly down from 78.4% in Q4 2023.
What is Atour’s revenue growth outlook for 2025?
Atour expects total net revenues to increase by 25% for the full year of 2025 compared to 2024.
$ATAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ATAT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,257,517 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,704,632
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,529,066 shares (+96.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,116,584
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,258,756 shares (+506.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,847,948
- OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,052,822 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,310,383
- FMR LLC added 1,029,916 shares (+115.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,694,441
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 911,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,650,587
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 908,692 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,434,727
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ATAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATAT forecast page.
$ATAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.85.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $37.3 on 03/06/2025
- Simon Cheung from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.4 on 12/09/2024
A total of 1,619 hotels, or 183,184 hotel rooms, in operation as of December 31, 2024.
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% to RMB2,084 million (US$286 million), compared with RMB1,505 million for the same period of 2023. Net revenues for the full year of 2024 increased by 55.3% to RMB7,248 million (US$993 million), compared with RMB4,666 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 50.5% to RMB331 million (US$45 million), compared with RMB220 million for the same period of 2023. Net income for the full year of 2024 increased by 72.2% to RMB1,273 million (US$174 million), compared with RMB739 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
1
for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 49.9% to RMB333 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB222 million for the same period of 2023.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
1
for the full year of 2024 increased by 44.6% to RMB1,306 million (US$179 million), compared with RMB903 million for the full year of 2023.
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2
for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 77.2% to RMB440 million (US$60 million), compared with RMB248 million for the same period of 2023. EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2
for the full year of 2024 increased by 66.8% to RMB1,739 million (US$238 million), compared with RMB1,043 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
3
for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 76.5% to RMB443 million (US$61 million), compared with RMB251 million for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
3
for the full year of 2024 increased by 46.8% to RMB1,772 million (US$243 million), compared with RMB1,207 million for the full year of 2023.
SHANGHAI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter
and Full Year 2024 O
perational Highlights
As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,619 hotels with a total of 183,184 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing rapid increases of 33.8% and 32.8% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, there were 741 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.
The average daily room rate
4
(“ADR”) was RMB420 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB438 for the same period of 2023 and RMB456 for the third quarter of 2024. The ADR for the full year of 2024 was RMB437, compared with RMB464 for the full year of 2023.
The occupancy rate4 was 77.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 78.4% for the same period of 2023 and 80.3% for the third quarter of 2024. The occupancy rate for the full year of 2024 was 77.4%, compared with 77.8% for the full year of 2023.
The revenue per available room
4
(“RevPAR”) was RMB337 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB358 for the same period of 2023 and RMB380 for the third quarter of 2024. The RevPAR for the full year of 2024 was RMB351, compared with RMB377 for the full year of 2023.
The GMV
5
generated from our retail business was RMB912 million and RMB2,592 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, representing increases of 84.5% and 127.7% year-over-year, respectively.
“In 2024, guided by the vision of “Chinese Experience, 2,000 Premier Hotels,” we achieved dual improvements in both business scale and operational excellence, driving robust performance growth,” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “Fueled by strong momentum in both our hotel and retail businesses, we continued to strengthen our brand presence and expand our hotel network, setting new records in both new hotel openings and signings for the year. Notably, Atour 4.0 further solidified its leadership in the upper midscale segment, while Atour Light 3.0 reached a significant milestone, surpassing 100 hotels in operation. Meanwhile, driven by increasing brand recognition and expanding product offerings, Atour Planet’s full potential is steadily unlocking. Atour’s retail business delivered remarkable results, with its full year GMV surging by 127.7% year-over-year to RMB2.59 billion.
“Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to fortify our core capabilities, elevate our brand influence, and further deepen the synergy between our accommodation and retail sectors. By amplifying our position as the industry benchmark for the ‘Chinese Experience,’ we will propel the Group’s sustained, long-term growth while achieving our expansion goals,” concluded Mr. Wang.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024
Unaudited Financial Results
(RMB in thousands)
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
FY 2023
FY 2024
Revenues:
Manachised hotels
851,216
1,106,451
2,705,609
4,148,752
Leased hotels
195,020
164,050
840,044
701,963
Retail
412,226
765,169
971,931
2,198,198
Others
46,756
48,340
148,383
199,019
Net revenues
1,505,218
2,084,010
4,665,967
7,247,932
Net revenues.
Our net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% to RMB2,084 million (US$286 million) from RMB1,505 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in manachised hotel and retail businesses.
For the full year of 2024, net revenues increased by 55.3% to RMB7,248 million (US$993 million) from RMB4,666 million for the full year of 2023.
Manachised hotels.
Revenues from our manachised hotels for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 30.0% to RMB1,106 million (US$152 million) from RMB851 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion and the growth of our supply chain business. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,178 as of December 31, 2023 to 1,593 as of December 31, 2024.
Revenues from our manachised hotels for the full year of 2024 increased by 53.3% to RMB4,149 million (US$568 million) from RMB2,706 million for the full year of 2023.
Leased hotels.
Revenues from our leased hotels for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 15.9% to RMB164 million (US$22 million) from RMB195 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 32 as of December 31, 2023 to 26 as of December 31, 2024.
Revenues from our leased hotels for the full year of 2024 decreased by 16.4% to RMB702 million (US$96 million) from RMB840 million for the full year of 2023.
Retail.
Revenues from retail for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 85.6% to RMB765 million (US$105 million) from RMB412 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was driven by widespread recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.
Revenues from retail for the full year of 2024 increased by 126.2% to RMB2,198 million (US$301 million) from RMB972 million for the full year of 2023.
Others.
Revenues from others for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 3.4% to RMB48 million (US$7 million) from RMB47 million for the same period of 2023.
Revenues from others for the full year of 2024 increased by 34.1% to RMB199 million (US$27 million) from RMB148 million for the full year of 2023.
(RMB in thousands)
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
FY 2023
FY 2024
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs
(733,208
)
(794,039
)
(2,240,890
)
(3,108,158
)
Retail costs
(232,041
)
(385,576
)
(513,326
)
(1,083,709
)
Other operating costs
(30,671
)
(16,966
)
(72,543
)
(44,524
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(206,913
)
(355,112
)
(469,595
)
(972,863
)
General and administrative expenses
(105,434
)
(102,470
)
(451,470
)
(352,590
)
Technology and development expenses
(22,300
)
(46,644
)
(77,288
)
(134,017
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,330,567
)
(1,700,807
)
(3,825,112
)
(5,695,861
)
Operating costs and expenses
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,701 million (US$233 million), including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,331 million, including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2023.
Operating costs and expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB5,696 million (US$780 million), including RMB33 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB3,825 million, including RMB164 million share-based compensation expenses for the full year of 2023.
Hotel operating costs
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB794 million (US$109 million), compared with RMB733 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 62.5% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 70.1% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization.
Hotel operating costs for the full year of 2024 were RMB3,108 million (US$426 million), compared with RMB2,241 million for the full year of 2023. Hotel operating costs accounted for 64.1% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 63.2% for the full year of 2023.
Retail costs
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB386 million (US$53 million), compared with RMB232 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 50.4% of retail revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 56.3% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was attributable to the increasing contribution from higher-margin products.
Retail costs for the full year of 2024 were RMB1,084 million (US$148 million), compared with RMB513 million for the full year of 2023. Retail costs accounted for 49.3% of retail revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 52.8% for the full year of 2023.
Other operating costs
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB17 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB31 million for the same period of 2023.
Other operating costs for the full year of 2024 were RMB45 million (US$6.1 million), compared with RMB73 million for the full year of 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB355 million (US$49 million), compared with RMB207 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in brand recognition and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 17.0% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 13.7% for the same period of 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB973 million (US$133 million), compared with RMB470 million for the full year of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 13.4% of net revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 10.1% for the full year of 2023.
General and administrative expenses
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB102 million (US$14 million), including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB105 million, including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2023. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.8% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.8% for the same period of 2023.
General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB353 million (US$48 million), including RMB24 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB451 million, including RMB162 million share-based compensation expenses for the full year of 2023. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.5% of net revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the full year of 2023.
Technology and development expenses
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB47 million (US$6 million), compared with RMB22 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business and improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 2.2% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 1.5% for the same period of 2023.
Technology and development for the full year of 2024 expenses were RMB134 million (US$18 million), compared with RMB77 million for the full year of 2023. Technology and development expenses accounted for 1.8% of net revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 1.7% for the full year of 2023.
Other operating income, net
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB31 million (US$4.2 million), compared with RMB40 million income for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, other operating income was RMB70 million (US$9.6 million), compared with RMB83 million income for the full year of 2023.
Income from operations
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB414 million (US$57 million), compared with RMB214 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, income from operations was RMB1,622 million (US$222 million), compared with RMB924 million for the full year of 2023.
Income tax expense
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB104 million (US$14 million), compared with RMB17 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, income tax expense was RMB446 million (US$61 million), compared with RMB243 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB331 million (US$45 million), representing an increase of 50.5% compared with RMB220 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, net income was RMB1,273 million (US$174 million), representing an increase of 72.2% compared with RMB739 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB333 million (US$46 million), representing an increase of 49.9% compared with RMB222 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1,306 million (US$179 million), representing an increase of 44.6% compared with RMB903 million for the full year of 2023.
Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS).
For the fourth quarter of 2024, basic income per share was RMB0.80 (US$0.11), and diluted income per share was RMB0.79 (US$0.11). For the fourth quarter of 2024, basic income per ADS was RMB2.40 (US$0.33), and diluted income per ADS was RMB2.37 (US$0.33).
For the full year of 2024, basic income per share was RMB3.08 (US$0.42), and diluted income per share was RMB3.06 (US$0.42). For the full year of 2024, basic income per ADS was RMB9.24 (US$1.26), and diluted income per ADS was RMB9.18 (US$1.26).
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB440 million (US$60 million), representing an increase of 77.2% compared with RMB248 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB1,739 (US$238 million), representing an increase of 66.8% compared with RMB1,043 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB443 million (US$61 million), representing an increase of 76.5% compared with RMB251 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB1,772 million (US$243 million), representing an increase of 46.8% compared with RMB1,207 million for the full year of 2023.
Cash flows.
Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB573 million (US$79 million). Investing cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB320 million (US$44 million). Financing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB25 million (US$3.5 million).
For the full year of 2024, operating cash inflow was RMB1,726 million (US$236 million). Investing cash outflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB521 million (US$71 million). Financing cash outflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB427 million (US$58 million).
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.6 billion (US$496 million).
Debt financing.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB62 million (US$8.5 million), and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB490 million.
Outlook
For the full year of 2025, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 25% compared with the full year of 2024.
This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.
__________________
1
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.
2
EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.
3
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.
4
Excludes hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. From the third quarter of 2023, no hotels were requisitioned for quarantine needs.
ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.
“ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;
“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;
“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.
5
“GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed and paid for by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, where the ordered products have been dispatched, regardless of whether they are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
https://ir.yaduo.com
, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.
Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title: Atour Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI523003440c684eb28157a529995ef804
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.
The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis, excluding share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payment. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.
In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.
About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.
For more information, please visit
https://ir.yaduo.com
.
—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,840,807
3,618,451
495,726
Short-term investments
751,794
1,266,061
173,450
Accounts receivable
162,101
186,047
25,488
Prepayments and other current assets
251,900
331,632
45,433
Amounts due from related parties
115,900
146,120
20,018
Inventories
119,078
167,436
22,939
Total current assets
4,241,580
5,715,747
783,054
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
946
1,179
162
Contract costs
98,220
119,408
16,359
Property and equipment, net
266,120
213,676
29,273
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,712,580
1,502,891
205,895
Intangible assets, net
4,247
6,373
873
Goodwill
17,446
17,446
2,390
Other assets
100,939
71,217
9,757
Deferred tax assets
144,947
230,877
31,630
Total non-current assets
2,345,445
2,163,067
296,339
Total assets
6,587,025
7,878,814
1,079,393
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, current
295,721
291,002
39,867
Accounts payable
594,545
693,783
95,047
Deferred revenue, current
406,066
453,986
62,196
Salary and welfare payable
189,823
225,687
30,919
Accrued expenses and other payables
684,391
882,009
120,835
Income taxes payable
136,201
221,649
30,366
Short-term borrowings
70,000
60,000
8,220
Amounts due to related parties
1,104
2,101
288
Total current liabilities
2,377,851
2,830,217
387,738
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,583,178
1,379,811
189,033
Deferred revenue, non-current
369,455
475,331
65,120
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion
2,000
2,000
274
Other non-current liabilities
194,452
245,568
33,643
Total non-current liabilities
2,149,085
2,102,710
288,070
Total liabilities
4,526,936
4,932,927
675,808
__________________
1
Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the fourth quarter of 2024 and as of December 31, 2024 are solely for readers’ convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB
7.2993, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2024.
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Shareholders’ equity
Class A ordinary shares
244
245
34
Class B ordinary shares
56
56
8
Additional paid in capital
1,555,773
1,608,017
220,297
Retained earnings
507,226
1,346,526
184,473
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,769
1,386
190
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
2,068,068
2,956,230
405,002
Non-controlling interests
(7,979
)
(10,343
)
(1,417
)
Total
shareholders’ equity
2,060,089
2,945,887
403,585
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
6,587,025
7,878,814
1,079,393
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
1
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Revenues:
Manachised hotels
851,216
1,106,451
151,583
2,705,609
4,148,752
568,377
Leased hotels
195,020
164,050
22,475
840,044
701,963
96,169
Retail
412,226
765,169
104,828
971,931
2,198,198
301,152
Others
46,756
48,340
6,623
148,383
199,019
27,265
Net revenues
1,505,218
2,084,010
285,509
4,665,967
7,247,932
992,963
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs
(733,208
)
(794,039
)
(108,783
)
(2,240,890
)
(3,108,158
)
(425,816
)
Retail costs
(232,041
)
(385,576
)
(52,824
)
(513,326
)
(1,083,709
)
(148,468
)
Other operating costs
(30,671
)
(16,966
)
(2,324
)
(72,543
)
(44,524
)
(6,100
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(206,913
)
(355,112
)
(48,650
)
(469,595
)
(972,863
)
(133,282
)
General and administrative expenses
(105,434
)
(102,470
)
(14,038
)
(451,470
)
(352,590
)
(48,305
)
Technology and development expenses
(22,300
)
(46,644
)
(6,390
)
(77,288
)
(134,017
)
(18,360
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,330,567
)
(1,700,807
)
(233,009
)
(3,825,112
)
(5,695,861
)
(780,331
)
Other operating income, net
39,526
30,701
4,206
83,179
70,231
9,622
Income from operations
214,177
413,904
56,706
924,034
1,622,302
222,254
Interest income
8,757
9,505
1,302
29,569
48,415
6,633
Gain from short-term investments
11,322
14,599
2,000
34,519
48,943
6,705
Interest expense
(679
)
(727
)
(100
)
(5,005
)
(3,110
)
(426
)
Other income (expenses), net
3,418
(2,662
)
(365
)
(1,024
)
2,465
338
Income before income tax
236,995
434,619
59,543
982,093
1,719,015
235,504
Income tax expense
(17,232
)
(103,959
)
(14,242
)
(243,036
)
(446,031
)
(61,106
)
Net income
219,763
330,660
45,301
739,057
1,272,984
174,398
Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(291
)
511
70
1,920
(2,364
)
(324
)
Net income attributable to the Company
220,054
330,149
45,231
737,137
1,275,348
174,722
Net income
219,763
330,660
45,301
739,057
1,272,984
174,398
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes
(10,372
)
17,731
2,429
15,634
(3,383
)
(463
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of nil income taxes
(10,372
)
17,731
2,429
15,634
(3,383
)
(463
)
Total comprehensive income
209,391
348,391
47,730
754,691
1,269,601
173,935
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(291
)
511
70
1,920
(2,364
)
(324
)
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company
209,682
347,880
47,660
752,771
1,271,965
174,259
Net income per ordinary share
—Basic
0.53
0.80
0.11
1.82
3.08
0.42
—Diluted
0.53
0.79
0.11
1.78
3.06
0.42
Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
—Basic
412,824,955
414,732,181
414,732,181
405,628,647
413,681,482
413,681,482
—Diluted
416,012,830
419,182,770
419,182,770
414,823,302
417,229,238
417,229,238
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
1
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net cash generated from operating activities
564,038
573,148
78,521
1,988,674
1,725,948
236,454
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payment for purchases of property and equipment
(9,827
)
(359
)
(49
)
(41,724
)
(56,238
)
(7,705
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
-
2,949
404
670
2,949
404
Payment for purchases of intangible assets
-
(512
)
(70
)
-
(1,941
)
(266
)
Payment for purchases of short-term investments
(3,601,000
)
(6,430,180
)
(880,931
)
(9,427,210
)
(20,015,100
)
(2,742,057
)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
3,654,035
6,748,568
924,550
8,867,743
19,549,776
2,678,308
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
43,208
320,466
43,904
(600,521
)
(520,554
)
(71,316
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
-
40,000
5,480
40,000
60,000
8,220
Repayment of borrowings
-
(70,000
)
(9,590
)
(141,958
)
(70,000
)
(9,590
)
Proceeds from employee stock option exercises
52,461
4,509
618
105,621
19,453
2,665
Payment for dividends
-
-
-
(150,579
)
(436,048
)
(59,738
)
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities
52,461
(25,491
)
(3,492
)
(146,916
)
(426,595
)
(58,443
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(16,275
)
9,398
1,288
10,409
(922
)
(126
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
643,432
877,521
120,221
1,251,646
777,877
106,569
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
2,198,321
2,742,109
375,667
1,590,107
2,841,753
389,319
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
2,841,753
3,619,630
495,888
2,841,753
3,619,630
495,888
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
1
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Net income (GAAP)
219,763
330,660
45,301
739,057
1,272,984
174,398
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil
2
2,476
2,483
340
163,978
32,792
4,492
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
222,239
333,143
45,641
903,035
1,305,776
178,890
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
1
RMB
RMB
USD
1
Net income (GAAP)
219,763
330,660
45,301
739,057
1,272,984
174,398
Interest income
(8,757
)
(9,505
)
(1,302
)
(29,569
)
(48,415
)
(6,633
)
Interest expense
679
727
100
5,005
3,110
426
Income tax expense
17,232
103,959
14,242
243,036
446,031
61,106
Depreciation and amortization
19,422
14,243
1,951
85,021
65,232
8,937
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
248,339
440,084
60,292
1,042,550
1,738,942
238,234
Share-based compensation expenses
2,476
2,483
340
163,978
32,792
4,492
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
250,815
442,567
60,632
1,206,528
1,771,734
242,726
__________________
2
The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses
were
non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.
Key Operating Data
Number of Hotels
Number of Rooms
Opened in Q4 2024
Closed in Q4 2024
As of
December 31, 2024
As of
December 31, 2024
Manachised hotels
110
21
1,593
179,469
Leased hotels
1
4
26
3,715
Total
111
25
1,619
183,184
Brand
3
Positioning
As of December 31, 2024
Properties
Rooms
Manachised
Leased
A.T. House
Luxury
-
1
214
Atour S
Upscale
79
4
11,684
Atour
Upper midscale
1,191
18
138,589
Atour X
Upper midscale
167
3
18,138
Atour Light
Midscale
156
-
14,559
Total
1,593
26
183,184
All Hotels in Operation
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Occupancy rate
4
(in percentage)
Manachised hotels
78.2
%
80.2
%
76.9
%
Leased hotels
84.5
%
85.6
%
84.7
%
All hotels
78.4
%
80.3
%
77.0
%
ADR
4
(in RMB)
Manachised hotels
432.8
452.1
416.8
Leased hotels
557.9
586.6
551.1
All hotels
437.7
455.8
420.2
RevPAR
4
(in RMB)
Manachised hotels
353.1
375.6
333.2
Leased hotels
495.3
527.4
495.1
All hotels
358.2
379.5
336.9
All Hotels in Operation
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Occupancy rate
4
(in percentage)
Manachised hotels
77.6
%
77.2
%
Leased hotels
83.6
%
83.2
%
All hotels
77.8
%
77.4
%
ADR
4
(in RMB)
Manachised hotels
457.8
433.0
Leased hotels
587.2
563.5
All hotels
463.6
436.8
RevPAR
4
(in RMB)
Manachised hotels
370.8
347.3
Leased hotels
517.2
495.0
All hotels
376.8
351.3
Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q4 2024
5
Number of hotels
Same-hotel Occupancy
4
(in percentage)
Same-hotel ADR
4
(in RMB)
Same-hotel RevPAR
4
(in RMB)
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
Manachised hotels
938
938
79.8
%
79.0
%
436.5
425.7
364.0
349.8
Leased hotels
28
28
85.1
%
84.4
%
570.4
549.4
509.9
492.7
All hotels
966
966
80.0
%
79.2
%
441.7
430.2
369.3
354.7
Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in 2024
5
Number of hotels
Same-hotel Occupancy
4
(in percentage)
Same-hotel ADR
4
(in RMB)
Same-hotel RevPAR
4
(in RMB)
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
Manachised hotels
968
968
78.2
%
78.9
%
459.1
439.9
374.9
360.5
Leased hotels
30
30
83.7
%
83.1
%
588.8
561.5
519.6
492.5
All hotels
998
998
78.4
%
79.0
%
464.6
444.6
380.6
365.4
__________________
3
Effective July 1, 2024, we merged our upscale hotel brand, ZHOTEL, with Atour S as part of our efforts to streamline and optimize our brand portfolio. Consequently, the key information for our Atour S brand in the table includes data for the hotel operated under ZHOTEL up to June 30, 2024.
4
Excludes hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. From the third quarter of 2023, no hotels were requisitioned for quarantine needs. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.
5
For any given period, we define “same-hotel” to be a hotel that has operated for a minimum of 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by “same hotels” in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these “same hotels” during the same period in 2023.
