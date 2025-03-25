Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Significant Revenue and Net Income Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Atour Lifestyle Holdings reports substantial revenue and income growth for Q4 and full year 2024, alongside hotel expansion.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, with net revenues increasing 38.5% to RMB2.08 billion (approximately US$286 million) and a 55.3% rise for the year to RMB7.25 billion (approximately US$993 million). Net income for the fourth quarter grew by 50.5% to RMB331 million (about US$45 million), while yearly net income climbed 72.2% to RMB1.27 billion (approximately US$174 million). The company operated 1,619 hotels, comprising 183,184 rooms, and saw significant increases in both manachised hotel revenues and its retail operations. The average daily room rate (ADR) declined slightly to RMB420 for the fourth quarter, while occupancy rates averaged 77.0%. With a robust pipeline of 741 new hotels in development, Atour anticipates continued growth, expecting 25% revenue growth for 2025. The company highlighted its strategic focus on enhancing the synergy between its hotel and retail sectors to support sustained long-term growth.

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% and for the full year increased by 55.3%, indicating strong growth in the company's financial performance.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose by 50.5% and for the full year by 72.2%, showcasing significant profitability improvements.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased by 76.5% and for the full year by 46.8%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

The number of hotels in operation grew by 33.8% year-over-year, indicating successful expansion of the company's hotel network.

Decline in revenues from leased hotels, which decreased by 15.9% in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, indicating challenges in this segment of their business.

Average Daily Room Rate (ADR) decreased both in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023 and for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, showing potential pricing pressure and reduced revenue per room.

Occupancy rates declined to 77.0% in Q4 2024 from 78.4% in Q4 2023, indicating a drop in demand for hotel rooms compared to the previous year.

What are Atour's total hotel operations as of December 31, 2024?

Atour operates a total of 1,619 hotels with 183,184 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2024.

How much did Atour's net revenues increase in Q4 2024?

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% to RMB2,084 million compared to Q4 2023.

What was Atour's net income growth for the full year of 2024?

Net income for the full year of 2024 grew by 72.2% to RMB1,273 million, up from RMB739 million in 2023.

What were the fourth quarter occupancy rates at Atour hotels?

The occupancy rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 77.0%, slightly down from 78.4% in Q4 2023.

What is Atour’s revenue growth outlook for 2025?

Atour expects total net revenues to increase by 25% for the full year of 2025 compared to 2024.

Full Release







A total of 1,619 hotels, or 183,184 hotel rooms, in operation as of December 31, 2024.





Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% to RMB2,084 million (US$286 million), compared with RMB1,505 million for the same period of 2023. Net revenues for the full year of 2024 increased by 55.3% to RMB7,248 million (US$993 million), compared with RMB4,666 million for the full year of 2023.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 50.5% to RMB331 million (US$45 million), compared with RMB220 million for the same period of 2023. Net income for the full year of 2024 increased by 72.2% to RMB1,273 million (US$174 million), compared with RMB739 million for the full year of 2023.





for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 49.9% to RMB333 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB222 million for the same period of 2023.





for the full year of 2024 increased by 44.6% to RMB1,306 million (US$179 million), compared with RMB903 million for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 49.9% to RMB333 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB222 million for the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 increased by 44.6% to RMB1,306 million (US$179 million), compared with RMB903 million for the full year of 2023.





for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 77.2% to RMB440 million (US$60 million), compared with RMB248 million for the same period of 2023. EBITDA (non-GAAP)







for the full year of 2024 increased by 66.8% to RMB1,739 million (US$238 million), compared with RMB1,043 million for the full year of 2023.





EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 77.2% to RMB440 million (US$60 million), compared with RMB248 million for the same period of 2023. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 increased by 66.8% to RMB1,739 million (US$238 million), compared with RMB1,043 million for the full year of 2023.





for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 76.5% to RMB443 million (US$61 million), compared with RMB251 million for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)







for the full year of 2024 increased by 46.8% to RMB1,772 million (US$243 million), compared with RMB1,207 million for the full year of 2023.









SHANGHAI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,619 hotels with a total of 183,184 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing rapid increases of 33.8% and 32.8% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, there were 741 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.





The average daily room rate



4



(“ADR”) was RMB420 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB438 for the same period of 2023 and RMB456 for the third quarter of 2024. The ADR for the full year of 2024 was RMB437, compared with RMB464 for the full year of 2023.





The occupancy rate4 was 77.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 78.4% for the same period of 2023 and 80.3% for the third quarter of 2024. The occupancy rate for the full year of 2024 was 77.4%, compared with 77.8% for the full year of 2023.





The revenue per available room



4



(“RevPAR”) was RMB337 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB358 for the same period of 2023 and RMB380 for the third quarter of 2024. The RevPAR for the full year of 2024 was RMB351, compared with RMB377 for the full year of 2023.





The GMV



5



generated from our retail business was RMB912 million and RMB2,592 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, representing increases of 84.5% and 127.7% year-over-year, respectively.





“In 2024, guided by the vision of “Chinese Experience, 2,000 Premier Hotels,” we achieved dual improvements in both business scale and operational excellence, driving robust performance growth,” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “Fueled by strong momentum in both our hotel and retail businesses, we continued to strengthen our brand presence and expand our hotel network, setting new records in both new hotel openings and signings for the year. Notably, Atour 4.0 further solidified its leadership in the upper midscale segment, while Atour Light 3.0 reached a significant milestone, surpassing 100 hotels in operation. Meanwhile, driven by increasing brand recognition and expanding product offerings, Atour Planet’s full potential is steadily unlocking. Atour’s retail business delivered remarkable results, with its full year GMV surging by 127.7% year-over-year to RMB2.59 billion.





“Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to fortify our core capabilities, elevate our brand influence, and further deepen the synergy between our accommodation and retail sectors. By amplifying our position as the industry benchmark for the ‘Chinese Experience,’ we will propel the Group’s sustained, long-term growth while achieving our expansion goals,” concluded Mr. Wang.











Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024





Unaudited Financial Results



































(RMB in thousands)

















Q4 2023













Q4 2024













FY 2023













FY 2024



































Revenues:



























Manachised hotels





851,216





1,106,451





2,705,609





4,148,752









Leased hotels





195,020





164,050





840,044





701,963









Retail





412,226





765,169





971,931





2,198,198









Others





46,756





48,340





148,383





199,019











Net revenues









1,505,218









2,084,010









4,665,967









7,247,932





































Net revenues.



Our net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 38.5% to RMB2,084 million (US$286 million) from RMB1,505 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in manachised hotel and retail businesses.





For the full year of 2024, net revenues increased by 55.3% to RMB7,248 million (US$993 million) from RMB4,666 million for the full year of 2023.









Manachised hotels.







Revenues from our manachised hotels for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 30.0% to RMB1,106 million (US$152 million) from RMB851 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion and the growth of our supply chain business. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,178 as of December 31, 2023 to 1,593 as of December 31, 2024.









Revenues from our manachised hotels for the full year of 2024 increased by 53.3% to RMB4,149 million (US$568 million) from RMB2,706 million for the full year of 2023.











Leased hotels.







Revenues from our leased hotels for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 15.9% to RMB164 million (US$22 million) from RMB195 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 32 as of December 31, 2023 to 26 as of December 31, 2024.









Revenues from our leased hotels for the full year of 2024 decreased by 16.4% to RMB702 million (US$96 million) from RMB840 million for the full year of 2023.











Retail.







Revenues from retail for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 85.6% to RMB765 million (US$105 million) from RMB412 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was driven by widespread recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.









Revenues from retail for the full year of 2024 increased by 126.2% to RMB2,198 million (US$301 million) from RMB972 million for the full year of 2023.











Others.







Revenues from others for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 3.4% to RMB48 million (US$7 million) from RMB47 million for the same period of 2023.









Revenues from others for the full year of 2024 increased by 34.1% to RMB199 million (US$27 million) from RMB148 million for the full year of 2023.



































(RMB in thousands)

















Q4 2023

















Q4 2024

















FY 2023

















FY 2024







































Operating costs and expenses:



























Hotel operating costs





(733,208





)





(794,039





)





(2,240,890





)





(3,108,158





)









Retail costs





(232,041





)





(385,576





)





(513,326





)





(1,083,709





)









Other operating costs





(30,671





)





(16,966





)





(72,543





)





(44,524





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(206,913





)





(355,112





)





(469,595





)





(972,863





)









General and administrative expenses





(105,434





)





(102,470





)





(451,470





)





(352,590





)









Technology and development expenses





(22,300





)





(46,644





)





(77,288





)





(134,017





)











Total operating costs and expenses









(1,330,567









)









(1,700,807









)









(3,825,112









)









(5,695,861









)





















































Operating costs and expenses



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,701 million (US$233 million), including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,331 million, including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2023.





Operating costs and expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB5,696 million (US$780 million), including RMB33 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB3,825 million, including RMB164 million share-based compensation expenses for the full year of 2023.









Hotel operating costs



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB794 million (US$109 million), compared with RMB733 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 62.5% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 70.1% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization.









Hotel operating costs for the full year of 2024 were RMB3,108 million (US$426 million), compared with RMB2,241 million for the full year of 2023. Hotel operating costs accounted for 64.1% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 63.2% for the full year of 2023.











Retail costs



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB386 million (US$53 million), compared with RMB232 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 50.4% of retail revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 56.3% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was attributable to the increasing contribution from higher-margin products.









Retail costs for the full year of 2024 were RMB1,084 million (US$148 million), compared with RMB513 million for the full year of 2023. Retail costs accounted for 49.3% of retail revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 52.8% for the full year of 2023.











Other operating costs



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB17 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB31 million for the same period of 2023.









Other operating costs for the full year of 2024 were RMB45 million (US$6.1 million), compared with RMB73 million for the full year of 2023.











Selling and marketing expenses



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB355 million (US$49 million), compared with RMB207 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in brand recognition and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 17.0% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 13.7% for the same period of 2023.









Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB973 million (US$133 million), compared with RMB470 million for the full year of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 13.4% of net revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 10.1% for the full year of 2023.











General and administrative expenses



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB102 million (US$14 million), including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB105 million, including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2023. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.8% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.8% for the same period of 2023.









General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB353 million (US$48 million), including RMB24 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB451 million, including RMB162 million share-based compensation expenses for the full year of 2023. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.5% of net revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the full year of 2023.











Technology and development expenses



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB47 million (US$6 million), compared with RMB22 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business and improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 2.2% of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 1.5% for the same period of 2023.









Technology and development for the full year of 2024 expenses were RMB134 million (US$18 million), compared with RMB77 million for the full year of 2023. Technology and development expenses accounted for 1.8% of net revenues for the full year of 2024, compared with 1.7% for the full year of 2023.









Other operating income, net



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB31 million (US$4.2 million), compared with RMB40 million income for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, other operating income was RMB70 million (US$9.6 million), compared with RMB83 million income for the full year of 2023.







Income from operations



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB414 million (US$57 million), compared with RMB214 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, income from operations was RMB1,622 million (US$222 million), compared with RMB924 million for the full year of 2023.







Income tax expense



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB104 million (US$14 million), compared with RMB17 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, income tax expense was RMB446 million (US$61 million), compared with RMB243 million for the full year of 2023.







Net income



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB331 million (US$45 million), representing an increase of 50.5% compared with RMB220 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, net income was RMB1,273 million (US$174 million), representing an increase of 72.2% compared with RMB739 million for the full year of 2023.







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB333 million (US$46 million), representing an increase of 49.9% compared with RMB222 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1,306 million (US$179 million), representing an increase of 44.6% compared with RMB903 million for the full year of 2023.







Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS).



For the fourth quarter of 2024, basic income per share was RMB0.80 (US$0.11), and diluted income per share was RMB0.79 (US$0.11). For the fourth quarter of 2024, basic income per ADS was RMB2.40 (US$0.33), and diluted income per ADS was RMB2.37 (US$0.33).





For the full year of 2024, basic income per share was RMB3.08 (US$0.42), and diluted income per share was RMB3.06 (US$0.42). For the full year of 2024, basic income per ADS was RMB9.24 (US$1.26), and diluted income per ADS was RMB9.18 (US$1.26).







EBITDA (non-GAAP)



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB440 million (US$60 million), representing an increase of 77.2% compared with RMB248 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB1,739 (US$238 million), representing an increase of 66.8% compared with RMB1,043 million for the full year of 2023.







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB443 million (US$61 million), representing an increase of 76.5% compared with RMB251 million for the same period of 2023. For the full year of 2024, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB1,772 million (US$243 million), representing an increase of 46.8% compared with RMB1,207 million for the full year of 2023.







Cash flows.



Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB573 million (US$79 million). Investing cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB320 million (US$44 million). Financing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB25 million (US$3.5 million).





For the full year of 2024, operating cash inflow was RMB1,726 million (US$236 million). Investing cash outflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB521 million (US$71 million). Financing cash outflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB427 million (US$58 million).







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.6 billion (US$496 million).







Debt financing.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB62 million (US$8.5 million), and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB490 million.







Outlook







For the full year of 2025, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 25% compared with the full year of 2024.





This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.





1





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.









2





EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.









3





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.









4





Excludes hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. From the third quarter of 2023, no hotels were requisitioned for quarantine needs.





ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.









“ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;









“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;









“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.









5





“GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed and paid for by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, where the ordered products have been dispatched, regardless of whether they are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.









Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.yaduo.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.





For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Atour Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call





Pre-registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI523003440c684eb28157a529995ef804









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.





The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis, excluding share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payment. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.





The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.





In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.







About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.yaduo.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@yaduo.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Email:



Atour@tpg-ir.com







Tel: +86-10-6508-0677













—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—











ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















































As of













As of





















December 31,













December 31,





















2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













USD







1















Assets





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









2,840,807









3,618,451









495,726









Short-term investments









751,794









1,266,061









173,450









Accounts receivable









162,101









186,047









25,488









Prepayments and other current assets









251,900









331,632









45,433









Amounts due from related parties









115,900









146,120









20,018









Inventories









119,078









167,436









22,939











Total current assets













4,241,580













5,715,747













783,054













Non-current assets



































Restricted cash









946









1,179









162









Contract costs









98,220









119,408









16,359









Property and equipment, net









266,120









213,676









29,273









Operating lease right-of-use assets









1,712,580









1,502,891









205,895









Intangible assets, net









4,247









6,373









873









Goodwill









17,446









17,446









2,390









Other assets









100,939









71,217









9,757









Deferred tax assets









144,947









230,877









31,630











Total non-current assets













2,345,445













2,163,067













296,339













Total assets













6,587,025













7,878,814













1,079,393













































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





































Current liabilities



































Operating lease liabilities, current









295,721









291,002









39,867









Accounts payable









594,545









693,783









95,047









Deferred revenue, current









406,066









453,986









62,196









Salary and welfare payable









189,823









225,687









30,919









Accrued expenses and other payables









684,391









882,009









120,835









Income taxes payable









136,201









221,649









30,366









Short-term borrowings









70,000









60,000









8,220









Amounts due to related parties









1,104









2,101









288











Total current liabilities













2,377,851













2,830,217













387,738













Non-current liabilities



































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









1,583,178









1,379,811









189,033









Deferred revenue, non-current









369,455









475,331









65,120









Long-term borrowings, non-current portion









2,000









2,000









274









Other non-current liabilities









194,452









245,568









33,643











Total non-current liabilities













2,149,085













2,102,710













288,070













Total liabilities













4,526,936













4,932,927













675,808











































Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the fourth quarter of 2024 and as of December 31, 2024 are solely for readers’ convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB





7.2993, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2024.













ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















































As of













As of





















December 31,













December 31,





















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













USD







1















Shareholders’ equity



































Class A ordinary shares









244













245













34













Class B ordinary shares









56













56













8













Additional paid in capital









1,555,773













1,608,017













220,297













Retained earnings









507,226













1,346,526













184,473













Accumulated other comprehensive income









4,769













1,386













190















Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company













2,068,068

















2,956,230

















405,002















Non-controlling interests









(7,979





)









(10,343





)









(1,417





)











Total





shareholders’ equity













2,060,089

















2,945,887

















403,585















Commitments and contingencies









-













-













-















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













6,587,025

















7,878,814

















1,079,393









































































ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)













































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













USD







1















RMB













RMB













USD







1















Revenues:



























































Manachised hotels









851,216













1,106,451













151,583













2,705,609













4,148,752













568,377













Leased hotels









195,020













164,050













22,475













840,044













701,963













96,169













Retail









412,226













765,169













104,828













971,931













2,198,198













301,152













Others









46,756













48,340













6,623













148,383













199,019













27,265















Net revenues













1,505,218

















2,084,010

















285,509

















4,665,967

















7,247,932

















992,963

















Operating costs and expenses:



























































Hotel operating costs









(733,208





)









(794,039





)









(108,783





)









(2,240,890





)









(3,108,158





)









(425,816





)









Retail costs









(232,041





)









(385,576





)









(52,824





)









(513,326





)









(1,083,709





)









(148,468





)









Other operating costs









(30,671





)









(16,966





)









(2,324





)









(72,543





)









(44,524





)









(6,100





)









Selling and marketing expenses









(206,913





)









(355,112





)









(48,650





)









(469,595





)









(972,863





)









(133,282





)









General and administrative expenses









(105,434





)









(102,470





)









(14,038





)









(451,470





)









(352,590





)









(48,305





)









Technology and development expenses









(22,300





)









(46,644





)









(6,390





)









(77,288





)









(134,017





)









(18,360





)











Total operating costs and expenses













(1,330,567









)













(1,700,807









)













(233,009









)













(3,825,112









)













(5,695,861









)













(780,331









)











Other operating income, net









39,526













30,701













4,206













83,179













70,231













9,622















Income from operations













214,177

















413,904

















56,706

















924,034

















1,622,302

















222,254















Interest income









8,757













9,505













1,302













29,569













48,415













6,633













Gain from short-term investments









11,322













14,599













2,000













34,519













48,943













6,705













Interest expense









(679





)









(727





)









(100





)









(5,005





)









(3,110





)









(426





)









Other income (expenses), net









3,418













(2,662





)









(365





)









(1,024





)









2,465













338















Income before income tax













236,995

















434,619

















59,543

















982,093

















1,719,015

















235,504















Income tax expense









(17,232





)









(103,959





)









(14,242





)









(243,036





)









(446,031





)









(61,106





)











Net income













219,763

















330,660

















45,301

















739,057

















1,272,984

















174,398















Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests









(291





)









511













70













1,920













(2,364





)









(324





)











Net income attributable to the Company













220,054

















330,149

















45,231

















737,137

















1,275,348

















174,722









































































Net income













219,763

















330,660

















45,301

















739,057

















1,272,984

















174,398

















Other comprehensive (loss) income



























































Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes









(10,372





)









17,731













2,429













15,634













(3,383





)









(463





)











Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of nil income taxes













(10,372









)













17,731

















2,429

















15,634

















(3,383









)













(463









)













Total comprehensive income













209,391

















348,391

















47,730

















754,691

















1,269,601

















173,935















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests









(291





)









511













70













1,920













(2,364





)









(324





)











Comprehensive income attributable to the Company













209,682

















347,880

















47,660

















752,771

















1,271,965

















174,259















Net income per ordinary share

























































—Basic









0.53













0.80













0.11













1.82













3.08













0.42













—Diluted









0.53













0.79













0.11













1.78













3.06













0.42













Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share

























































—Basic









412,824,955













414,732,181













414,732,181













405,628,647













413,681,482













413,681,482













—Diluted









416,012,830













419,182,770













419,182,770













414,823,302













417,229,238













417,229,238











































































































ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)













































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













USD







1















RMB













RMB













USD







1







































































Cash flows from operating activities:





























































Net cash generated from operating activities













564,038

















573,148

















78,521

















1,988,674

















1,725,948

















236,454

















Cash flows from investing activities:



























































Payment for purchases of property and equipment









(9,827





)









(359





)









(49





)









(41,724





)









(56,238





)









(7,705





)









Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment









-













2,949













404













670













2,949













404













Payment for purchases of intangible assets









-













(512





)









(70





)









-













(1,941





)









(266





)









Payment for purchases of short-term investments









(3,601,000





)









(6,430,180





)









(880,931





)









(9,427,210





)









(20,015,100





)









(2,742,057





)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments









3,654,035













6,748,568













924,550













8,867,743













19,549,776













2,678,308















Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities













43,208

















320,466

















43,904

















(600,521









)













(520,554









)













(71,316









)













Cash flows from financing activities:



























































Proceeds from borrowings









-













40,000













5,480













40,000













60,000













8,220













Repayment of borrowings









-













(70,000





)









(9,590





)









(141,958





)









(70,000





)









(9,590





)









Proceeds from employee stock option exercises









52,461













4,509













618













105,621













19,453













2,665













Payment for dividends









-













-













-













(150,579





)









(436,048





)









(59,738





)











Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities













52,461

















(25,491









)













(3,492









)













(146,916









)













(426,595









)













(58,443









)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









(16,275





)









9,398













1,288













10,409













(922





)









(126





)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













643,432

















877,521

















120,221

















1,251,646

















777,877

















106,569















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period









2,198,321













2,742,109













375,667













1,590,107













2,841,753













389,319















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period













2,841,753

















3,619,630

















495,888

















2,841,753

















3,619,630

















495,888













































































































ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

















UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS













(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)













































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













USD







1















RMB













RMB













USD







1







































































Net income (GAAP)













219,763

















330,660

















45,301

















739,057

















1,272,984

















174,398















Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil



2











2,476













2,483













340













163,978













32,792













4,492















Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)













222,239

















333,143

















45,641

















903,035

















1,305,776

















178,890

















































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













USD







1















RMB













RMB













USD







1







































































Net income (GAAP)













219,763

















330,660

















45,301

















739,057

















1,272,984

















174,398















Interest income









(8,757





)









(9,505





)









(1,302





)









(29,569





)









(48,415





)









(6,633





)









Interest expense









679













727













100













5,005













3,110













426













Income tax expense









17,232













103,959













14,242













243,036













446,031













61,106













Depreciation and amortization









19,422













14,243













1,951













85,021













65,232













8,937















EBITDA (non-GAAP)













248,339

















440,084

















60,292

















1,042,550

















1,738,942

















238,234















Share-based compensation expenses









2,476













2,483













340













163,978













32,792













4,492















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)













250,815

















442,567

















60,632

















1,206,528

















1,771,734

















242,726

































































































The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses





were





non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.









Key Operating Data

















Number of Hotels













Number of Rooms

















Opened in Q4 2024









Closed in Q4 2024









As of









December 31, 2024













As of









December 31, 2024











Manachised hotels





110





21





1,593









179,469









Leased hotels





1





4





26









3,715











Total









111









25









1,619













183,184





















































Brand







3



























Positioning

























As of December 31, 2024













Properties









Rooms













Manachised









Leased















A.T. House





Luxury





-





1





214









Atour S





Upscale





79





4





11,684









Atour





Upper midscale





1,191





18





138,589









Atour X





Upper midscale





167





3





18,138









Atour Light





Midscale





156





-





14,559











Total













1,593









26









183,184





















































All Hotels in Operation

















Three Months Ended









December 31, 2023













Three Months Ended









September 30, 2024













Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024









































Occupancy rate







4







(in percentage)































Manachised hotels





78.2





%









80.2





%









76.9





%









Leased hotels





84.5





%









85.6





%









84.7





%











All hotels







78.4





%









80.3





%









77.0





%







































ADR



4



(in RMB)































Manachised hotels





432.8













452.1













416.8













Leased hotels





557.9













586.6













551.1















All hotels







437.7













455.8













420.2











































RevPAR



4



(in RMB)































Manachised hotels





353.1













375.6













333.2













Leased hotels





495.3













527.4













495.1















All hotels







358.2













379.5













336.9







































































All Hotels in Operation

















Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2023













Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024

































Occupancy rate



4



(in percentage)























Manachised hotels





77.6





%









77.2





%









Leased hotels





83.6





%









83.2





%











All hotels







77.8





%









77.4





%































ADR



4



(in RMB)























Manachised hotels





457.8













433.0













Leased hotels





587.2













563.5















All hotels







463.6













436.8



































RevPAR



4



(in RMB)























Manachised hotels





370.8













347.3













Leased hotels





517.2













495.0















All hotels







376.8













351.3



























































Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q4 2024







5



















Number of hotels













Same-hotel Occupancy







4











(in percentage)













Same-hotel ADR







4











(in RMB)













Same-hotel RevPAR







4











(in RMB)



















Q4 2023













Q4 2024

















Q4 2023













Q4 2024

















Q4 2023













Q4 2024

















Q4 2023













Q4 2024

































































Manachised hotels





938





938









79.8





%





79.0





%









436.5





425.7









364.0





349.8









Leased hotels





28





28









85.1





%





84.4





%









570.4





549.4









509.9





492.7











All hotels









966









966













80.0









%









79.2









%













441.7









430.2













369.3









354.7

























































































Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in 2024







5



















Number of hotels













Same-hotel Occupancy







4











(in percentage)













Same-hotel ADR







4











(in RMB)













Same-hotel RevPAR







4











(in RMB)



















2023













2024

















2023

















2024





















2023













2024

















2023













2024

































































Manachised hotels





968





968









78.2





%





78.9





%









459.1





439.9









374.9





360.5









Leased hotels





30





30









83.7





%





83.1





%









588.8





561.5









519.6





492.5











All hotels









998









998













78.4









%









79.0









%













464.6









444.6













380.6









365.4























































































Effective July 1, 2024, we merged our upscale hotel brand, ZHOTEL, with Atour S as part of our efforts to streamline and optimize our brand portfolio. Consequently, the key information for our Atour S brand in the table includes data for the hotel operated under ZHOTEL up to June 30, 2024.









4





Excludes hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. From the third quarter of 2023, no hotels were requisitioned for quarantine needs. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.









5





For any given period, we define “same-hotel” to be a hotel that has operated for a minimum of 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by “same hotels” in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these “same hotels” during the same period in 2023.





