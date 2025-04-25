Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited released its 2024 ESG report, detailing progress in sustainability and corporate governance.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report highlights Atour’s strategic approach and detailed progress across environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance for the year ended December 31, 2024.





In 2024, Atour advanced its “Chinese Experience, 2,000 Premier Hotels” strategy, achieving notable improvements in both business scale and operational quality through the dual engines of its accommodation and retail businesses. The Company also reinforced its ESG governance structure and enhanced efforts in critical areas such as customer experience, employee development, franchisee and supply chain empowerment, green operations, and community engagement. Atour remains committed to embedding ESG principles into its long-term growth strategies and delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.





To learn more and download the full ESG report, please visit:



https://ir.yaduo.com/about-us/esg



.







About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.yaduo.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@yaduo.com







Christensen Advisory





Email:



atour@christensencomms.com







Tel: +86-10-5900-1548



