Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

Atour Lifestyle Holdings will announce 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, a prominent hospitality and lifestyle company in China, announced that it will disclose its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 25, 2025, before U.S. markets open. A conference call will be held at 7:00 AM Eastern time on the same day, with a live webcast available on the company's investor relations website. Participants wishing to join the call via telephone must pre-register to receive necessary dialing information. Atour is recognized as the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and aims to innovate within the hospitality industry.

$ATAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ATAT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.





The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.yaduo.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.





For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Atour Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call





Pre-registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI523003440c684eb28157a529995ef804









About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.yaduo.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@yaduo.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Email:



Atour@tpg-ir.com







Tel: +86-10-6508-0677



