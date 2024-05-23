Atour Lifestyle Holdings’ Impressive Q1 Growth

Atour Lifestyle Holdings (ATAT) has released an update.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited experienced a robust first quarter in 2024, with a significant 89.7% increase in net revenues reaching RMB1,468 million, and a staggering 1326.0% surge in net income to RMB258 million. The company’s hotel and retail segments showed impressive growth, with a 34.5% year-over-year expansion in hotel operations and a 277.4% increase in retail business GMV. This financial upswing reflects Atour’s commitment to enhancing the ‘Chinese experience’ for its customers and a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

