Atour Lifestyle Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ATAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.95, changing hands as low as $36.11 per share. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATAT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $43.1725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.40.

