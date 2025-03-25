ATOUR LIFESTYLE Earnings Results: $ATAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATOUR LIFESTYLE ($ATAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.40 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $2,073,602,028, beating estimates of $2,005,667,962 by $67,934,066.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATAT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ATOUR LIFESTYLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of ATOUR LIFESTYLE stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ATOUR LIFESTYLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ATOUR LIFESTYLE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATAT forecast page.

ATOUR LIFESTYLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.85.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $37.3 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Simon Cheung from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.4 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.