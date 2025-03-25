ATOUR LIFESTYLE Earnings Results: $ATAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATOUR LIFESTYLE ($ATAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.40 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $2,073,602,028, beating estimates of $2,005,667,962 by $67,934,066.
ATOUR LIFESTYLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of ATOUR LIFESTYLE stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,257,517 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,704,632
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,529,066 shares (+96.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,116,584
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,258,756 shares (+506.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,847,948
- OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,052,822 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,310,383
- FMR LLC added 1,029,916 shares (+115.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,694,441
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 911,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,650,587
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 908,692 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,434,727
ATOUR LIFESTYLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
ATOUR LIFESTYLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.85.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $37.3 on 03/06/2025
- Simon Cheung from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.4 on 12/09/2024
