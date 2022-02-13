Atotech (NYSE:ATC) shareholders have earned a 26% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) share price is 26% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 0.9% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Atotech didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Atotech grew its revenue by 25% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 26% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ATC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Atotech will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Atotech boasts a total shareholder return of 26% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 4.1% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Atotech may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

