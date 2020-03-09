Atotech adds 2019 financials, more underwriters, and coronavirus risks to IPO filing

Atotech, a Carlyle-backed specialty chemicals company carved out of Total, reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, in an amendment filed with the SEC on Monday. It originally filed for an IPO in January 2020 with a deal size Renaissance Capital estimates to be $1 billion. The company also added Barclays, Deutche Bank, Jefferies, RBC, UBS, Baird, BMO, HSBC, and Mischler Financial as underwriters.



For the year ended 2019, revenue fell 2% to $1.2 billion. EBITDA fell 3% to $380 million, though EBITDA margin remained at 32%. Operating cash flow fell 19% to $135 million.



In the latest filing, Atotech addressed the impact that the coronavirus will have on its business, stating that a significant portion of revenue and manufacturing is derived from China. The company expects its results for the quarter ending March 31 to be adversely impacted.





Atotech was founded in Berlin, Germany in 1993 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ATC. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since August 2018. Citi, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



