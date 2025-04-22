Atossa Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent for (Z)-Endoxifen Oral Formulations to Enhance Breast Cancer Treatment Options

Atossa Therapeutics receives a US patent for enteric oral formulations of (Z)-endoxifen, enhancing its breast cancer treatment portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. announced the granting of a new patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,275,684) by the USPTO for its enteric oral formulations of (Z)-endoxifen, a potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), aimed at treating hormone-dependent breast and reproductive tract disorders. This patent strengthens Atossa's intellectual property portfolio related to (Z)-endoxifen, furthering its commitment to advancing innovative cancer treatments and addressing unmet medical needs in breast cancer therapy. The company’s lead product, (Z)-endoxifen, is being developed for various stages of breast cancer and has shown promising tolerability in clinical studies. Atossa is focused on enhancing patient outcomes while providing value to shareholders through its clinical research efforts.

Potential Positives

Atossa Therapeutics received a new patent for enteric oral formulations of (Z)-endoxifen, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio and protecting its innovative treatment approaches.

The patent grants Atossa additional claims related to (Z)-endoxifen, affirming its competitive position in the development of therapies for hormone-dependent breast and reproductive tract disorders.

The issuance of this patent represents a milestone in Atossa's mission to advance breast cancer treatments, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and patient care.

Atossa's extensive patent estate now includes over 100 claims related to (Z)-endoxifen, strengthening its leadership in targeted therapies for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and uncertainties that can mislead investors regarding the company's future performance and product development.

There is no announcement of successful clinical trial results or regulatory approvals, which could lead to skepticism about the viability of (Z)-endoxifen as a treatment option.

The potential market for (Z)-endoxifen may be affected by competition and the outcomes of ongoing or future clinical trials, highlighting uncertainty in the product's commercial success.

FAQ

What is the significance of U.S. Patent No. 12,275,684 for Atossa?

The patent enhances Atossa's protection of its (Z)-endoxifen formulations and treatment methods for breast cancer.

What is (Z)-endoxifen and its role in cancer treatment?

(Z)-endoxifen is a potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) used for treating hormone-dependent breast cancer.

How does Atossa's formulation of (Z)-endoxifen work?

Atossa’s formulation bypasses stomach acidity to ensure the efficacy of (Z)-endoxifen without converting it to the inactive form.

What therapeutic areas does Atossa focus on?

Atossa is dedicated to breast cancer treatment and prevention, including neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings.

How can I learn more about Atossa Therapeutics?

More information is available on Atossa's website at atossatherapeutics.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ATOS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for breast cancer, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,275,684) directed to enteric oral formulations comprising (Z)-endoxifen as well as methods of treating subjects with those oral formulations.





This newly granted patent further fortifies Atossa’s intellectual property portfolio surrounding its proprietary (Z)-endoxifen formulations, encompassing novel compositions and methods related to (Z)-endoxifen, a potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM). Specifically, the patent covers enteric oral formulations of (Z)-endoxifen and salts thereof as well as their use in treating hormone-dependent breast and reproductive tract disorders.





“The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,275,684 marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance innovative treatments for breast cancer. This patent not only reinforces our commitment to protecting our intellectual property but also underscores our dedication to delivering effective therapeutic options to patients,” said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain steadfast in our pursuit of scientific excellence and patient-centered solutions to address the persisting unmet medical needs in breast cancer treatment and prevention.”





Atossa's robust patent estate now includes multiple U.S. patents, collectively encompassing over 100 claims related to (Z)-endoxifen formulations and their clinical applications. This comprehensive and ongoing protection strategy bolsters the company's continued leadership in developing targeted therapies for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.​







About (Z)-Endoxifen







(Z)-endoxifen is one of the most potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) for estrogen receptor inhibition and may cause estrogen receptor degradation. It has also been shown to have efficacy in the setting of patients with tumor resistance to other hormonal treatments. In addition to its potent anti-estrogen effects, (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to target PKCβ1, a known oncogenic protein, at clinically attainable blood concentrations. Finally, (Z)-endoxifen appears to deliver similar or even greater bone agonistic effects while resulting in little or no endometrial proliferative effects compared with standard treatments, like tamoxifen.





Atossa is developing a proprietary oral formulation of (Z)-endoxifen that is encapsulated to bypass the stomach, as acidic conditions in the stomach convert a significant proportion of (Z)-endoxifen to the inactive (E)-endoxifen. Atossa’s (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to be well tolerated in clinical studies of women with and without breast cancer. (Z)-endoxifen is currently being studied both for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer, including a program in metastatic breast cancer that was announced earlier this year.







About Atossa Therapeutics







Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company’s lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit





atossatherapeutics.com





.







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “expect,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “design,” “predict,” “future,” or other comparable words. All statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding data related to the (Z)-endoxifen program, the safety, tolerability and efficacy of (Z)-endoxifen, the potential of (Z)-endoxifen as a breast cancer prevention and treatment agent, the potential indications that the Company may pursue for (Z)-endoxifen, the potential for (Z)-endoxifen to receive regulatory approval, benefits of the Company’s strategy of pursuing a metastatic indication for (Z)-endoxifen, the expected design and enrollment of trials and timing of data and related publications, and the potential market and growth opportunities for the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of actual results or outcomes, to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to obtain patent coverage for our product candidates; macroeconomic conditions and increasing geopolitical instability; the expected timing of releasing data; any variation between interim or preliminary and final clinical results or analysis; actions and inactions by the FDA and foreign regulatory bodies; the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa, including those needed to continue our planned (Z)-endoxifen trials; our ability to satisfy regulatory requirements; our ability to regain compliance or maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new therapeutics; the success, costs and timing of our development activities, including our ability to successfully initiate or complete our clinical trials, including our (Z)-endoxifen trials; our anticipated rate of patient enrollment; our ability to contract with third-parties and their ability to perform adequately; our estimates on the size and characteristics of our potential markets; our ability to successfully defend litigation and other similar complaints and to establish and maintain intellectual property rights covering our products; whether we can successfully complete our clinical trial of oral (Z)-endoxifen in women with mammographic breast density and our trials of (Z)-endoxifen in women with breast cancer, and whether the studies will meet their objectives; our expectations as to future financial performance, expense levels and capital sources, including our ability to raise capital; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our anticipated working capital needs and expectations around the sufficiency of our cash reserves; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are presented as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.







Contact:







Michael Parks





VP, Investor and Public Relations





484-356-7105





michael.parks@atossainc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.