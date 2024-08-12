Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.05 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$9.83 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$6.05 Mln. vs. -$9.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.05 vs. -$0.08 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.