Atossa Therapeutics to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a conference call and live audio webcast scheduled for March 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the company's corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. Interested parties can access the webcast through the investor relations section of Atossa's website, or participate by phone using designated U.S. and international numbers. The company, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on innovative breast cancer treatments, is developing its lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, for various breast cancer applications. After the call, a replay will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

SEATTLE, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for breast cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.





The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at



atossatherapeutics.com



. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "Atossa Therapeutics Business Update" to join.





Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at



www.atossatherapeutics.com



.







About Atossa Therapeutics







Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company’s lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including metastatic, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and prevention settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit



atossatherapeutics.com



.











Contact







Michael Parks, VP Investor and Public Relations





484-356-7105





michael.parks@atossainc.com



