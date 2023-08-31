Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been revised to 5.36 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 548.23% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atossa Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOS is 0.00%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 16,138K shares. The put/call ratio of ATOS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 2,226K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,664K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 63.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,113K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 44.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,074K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 116.40% over the last quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.