Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Price Target Increased by 1,400.00% to 87.98

The average one-year price target for Atossa Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ATOS) has been revised to $87.98 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of $5.86 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,490.87% from the latest reported closing price of $5.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atossa Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 41.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOS is 0.00%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 22,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 45.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,952K shares representing 34.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 3.37% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 2,094K shares representing 24.31% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,669K shares representing 19.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares , representing a decrease of 22.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 19.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

