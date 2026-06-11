Atossa Therapeutics Announces $16.5 Million Registered Direct Offering; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a registered direct offering of up to $16.5 million in gross proceeds. The transaction includes an initial $4.5 million upfront investment and up to an additional $12 million in potential proceeds upon full exercise of accompanying warrants.

Under the agreement, investors will purchase about 1.36 million shares of common stock—or common stock equivalents—along with Series A and short-term Series B warrants to buy an equal number of shares. The Series A warrants will be exercisable six months after issuance and expire in 5.5 years, while the Series B warrants will expire two years after issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected around June 12, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Rodman & Renshaw LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent. Atossa expects to use the net proceeds for clinical development of its oncology product candidates, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on February 2, 2026.

ATOS is currently trading at $2.55, down 42.09%.

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