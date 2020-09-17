Atossa Reports Second Favorable Safety Review In Clinical Study Of AT-301 Nasal Spray

(RTTNews) - Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) reported a positive interim safety assessment from the second cohort of healthy participants in the phase 1 clinical study using the company's drug candidate AT-301 administered by nasal spray. The positive assessment by the safety committee allows the study to now enroll the next cohort, which will be the third of a total of four cohorts, and the first of two multi-dose, placebo controlled cohorts.

Atossa's CEO said: "Based on rapid enrollment in the first half of the study, we expect to complete enrollment in the remainder of the study very quickly. We are developing our AT-301 nasal spray for home-use because there are no currently FDA-approved treatments to help these patients with early disease to recover faster."

The ongoing phase 1 study is a double-blinded, randomized, and placebo-controlled safety study of AT-301 nasal spray in 32 healthy adult subjects divided into two study groups. The study is being conducted in Australia.

