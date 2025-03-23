ATOSSA GENETICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ATOS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATOSSA GENETICS ($ATOS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
ATOSSA GENETICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of ATOSSA GENETICS stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,053,910 shares (+1488.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $994,996
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 265,921 shares (+164.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,056
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 247,562 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,723
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 211,654 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,822
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 157,549 shares (+311.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,742
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 154,404 shares (+215.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,772
- MARINER, LLC removed 105,910 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $160,983
