Atossa Appoints Mark Daniel As CFO Ahead Of Planned Launch For Z-endoxifen; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Mark Daniel as Chief Financial Officer to lead its capital strategy, as it prepares for commercial operations with (Z)-endoxifen.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, ATOS shares were trading 2.90% lower at $1.01. On Monday, the stocks had closed 2.78% lower at $1.05.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on breast cancer treatment noted that Daniel's deep treasury and capital-markets expertise would be relevant to its transition from clinical development to commercialisation.

Daniel, a senior finance leader, holds more than 25 years of experience in building forecasting cadence, systems, and public-company discipline that support revenue scale in global life-science businesses.

Steven Quay, Atossa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated that Daniel's skill set is exactly what they need to support the planned launch path for Z-endoxifen.

"I'm excited to help Atossa operationalise commercial readiness—from FP&A cadence and revenue forecasting to capital planning and investor engagement," said Daniel.

