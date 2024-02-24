ATOSS Software (XTRA:AOF) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 240.11

The average one-year price target for ATOSS Software (XTRA:AOF) has been revised to 240.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 224.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 292.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.67% from the latest reported closing price of 238.50 / share.

ATOSS Software Maintains 0.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATOSS Software. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOF is 0.19%, an increase of 18.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.66% to 576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 145K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOF by 15.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 50K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOF by 10.34% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 31K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.