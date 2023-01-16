ATOSS Software Raises Revenue Forecast For Years 2023 To 2025

(RTTNews) - ATOSS Software raised its revenue forecast for the years 2023 to 2025, citing outstanding growth of its business and excellent order book in 2022.

The company said group revenues in fiscal 2022 stands at 113 million euros to 114 million euros, exceeding the previous revenue expectation of 110 million euros. The largest growth driver emanated from cloud solutions, where revenue increased by over 70 percent yea-over-year to 34 million euros.

The company's sales performance, in particular, significantly exceeded expectations for the whole of 2022. The group grew the normalized value for its software order intake by more than 35 percent compared with the previous year, reporting an increase to 52 million euros from the previous year. The EBIT margin will be recorded at around 26 to 27 percent, above the previous outlook of 25 percent.

Looking ahead for 2023, the company now expects total revenue to be 135 million euros compared to 125 million euros.

The company raised its 2024 revenues outlook to 160 million euros from the prior estimation of 145 million euros.

For 2025, the company now projects revenues to be 190 million euros compared to 170 million euros.

The company said it will publish further information on January 31, 2023 when it presents its results for the full year of 2022.

