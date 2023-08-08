Atoss Software (FWB:AOF) Price Target Increased by 11.97% to 219.50

The average one-year price target for Atoss Software (FWB:AOF) has been revised to 219.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.97% from the prior estimate of 196.04 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 243.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.12% from the latest reported closing price of 222.00 / share.

Atoss Software Maintains 0.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atoss Software. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOF is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 203K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOF by 15.55% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 55K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOF by 12.61% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 38K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOF by 12.14% over the last quarter.

