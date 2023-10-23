Atoss Software 9-month Profit Rises; Revenues Up 35%; FY Results To Exceed Forecast

(RTTNews) - Atoss Software (AOF.DE) reported that its nine-month net profit increased 80% to 24.8 million euros. Earnings per share was 3.12 euros compared to 1.73 euros. Operating earnings rose by 70 percent to 36.7 million euros. EBIT margin was 33 percent compared to 26 percent.

For the nine month period, consolidated revenues increased by 35 percent to 110.3 million euros. Software revenues contributed a 40 percent increase in revenues totaling 79.0 million euros. Overall, revenues from the Cloud and Subscriptions were up 60 percent to 38.4 million euros and now account for a 35 percent share of total revenues.

The Management Board currently expects to exceed its forecast for the whole of 2023. The Board now assumes total revenues of at least 145 million euros for 2023.

