Atos to sell unified communications unit Unify to Mitel

January 24, 2023 — 02:12 pm EST

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French IT firm Atos ATOS.PA, which is under pressure from investors after its shares suffered heavy losses on the stock market, announced on Tuesday it would sell a communications and collaboration business called Unify to Mitel Networks.

The unit employs some 3,000 staff, Atos said, adding that the deal should be closed in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
