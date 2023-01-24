Atos to sell unified communications unit Unify to Mitel

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French IT firm Atos ATOS.PA, which is under pressure from investors after its shares suffered heavy losses on the stock market, announced on Tuesday it would sell a communications and collaboration business called Unify to Mitel Networks.

The unit employs some 3,000 staff, Atos said, adding that the deal should be closed in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)

