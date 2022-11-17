Atos to sell Italian unit to Lutech - statement

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA, which is under pressure to hike profitability and its share price, said on Thursday it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Italian engineering company Lutech to sell its Italian unit for a 100% cash consideration.

The volume of the proposed transaction accounts for 2% of the group's total revenue in 2021, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

