ATOS

Atos to sell Italian unit to Lutech - statement

Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

November 17, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA, which is under pressure to hike profitability and its share price, said on Thursday it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Italian engineering company Lutech to sell its Italian unit for a 100% cash consideration.

The volume of the proposed transaction accounts for 2% of the group's total revenue in 2021, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.