ATOS Stock: 8 Things for Investors to Know About Atossa Therapeutics as It Soars Thursday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock is on the rise Thursday following some positive breast cancer news.

Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

Atossa Therapeutics revealed in a news release yesterday that its ongoing treatment of a breast cancer patient with Endoxifen is going well. The patient has been taking the medicine for over two years now and hasn’t had a recurrence of breast cancer. The company notes that these results give it some guidance for how to move forward with future trials of Endoxifen.

Following this news, ATOS stock is experiencing heavy trading today. That’s resulted in more than 107 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 16.52 million shares.

Investors that are eyeing ATOS stock will want to know more about the company before diving in. Luckily, we have a quick overview below.

Atossa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company looking to develop treatments for unmet medical needs.

The company’s current focus is on developing treatments for the novel coronavirus and breast cancer.

ATOS’ goal is to create treatments that prevent breast cancer from developing in the first place.

It also has two treatment options available for patients suffering from the coronavirus.

That includes one for those that are severely affected by the virus and are on a ventilator.

Its second treatment covers patients that are dealing with the symptoms of the virus while staying at home.

Atossa Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and its headquarters is located in Seattle, Wash.

The company joined the public market in November 2012 and ATOS stock trades on the Nasdaq Exchange.

ATOS stock was up 36.6% as of Thursday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post ATOS Stock: 8 Things for Investors to Know About Atossa Therapeutics as It Soars Thursday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.