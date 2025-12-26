Atos Signs Binding Deal To Sell South American Business To Brazil's Semantix

(RTTNews) - Atos Group announced that it has signed a binding agreement to sell its South American operations to the Brazilian company Semantix. The operations included in the transaction currently employ approximately 2,800 professionals across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Peru.

The divestment forms part of Atos Group's Genesis transformation plan, which is designed to return the company to sustainable growth and improved profitability. The plan focuses on re-aligning Atos around its core geographies and strategic assets, including artificial intelligence, cloud-enabled services, and secure digital solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, once all closing conditions are fulfilled. Nelson Campelo currently Head of Atos South America would assume the role of CEO of Semantix while Leonardo Santos Poça D'água, Semantix's founder and current CEO would become the Executive Chairman of the Group.

