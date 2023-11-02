News & Insights

Atos shares jump after rival Onepoint takes almost 10% stake

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 02, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA shares jumped on Thursday on news that rival Onepoint had taken a stake in the French technology consultancy.

Onepoint holds 9.9% of Atos' capital and voting rights, it announced on Wednesday evening.

A filing with the French market watchdog AMF published on Thursday morning confirmed it held a stake of 9.98%.

Atos shares were up by almost 10% at 0811 GMT, on course for what would be their biggest single-day gain in almost nine months.

