Atos shares jump after rival Onepoint takes almost 10% stake

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA shares jumped on Thursday on news that rival Onepoint had taken a stake in the French technology consultancy.

Onepoint holds 9.9% of Atos' capital and voting rights, it announced on Wednesday evening.

A filing with the French market watchdog AMF published on Thursday morning confirmed it held a stake of 9.98%.

Atos shares were up by almost 10% at 0811 GMT, on course for what would be their biggest single-day gain in almost nine months.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

