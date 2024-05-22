News & Insights

Atos SE’s Software République Debuts ‘U1st Vision’

May 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

The Software République, an innovative partnership including Atos SE, has unveiled their ‘U1st Vision’ concept at VivaTech in Paris, showcasing a new approach to delivering mobile services with a focus on health. This concept features modular units that provide various services, such as healthcare and bike repair, directly to citizens, aiming to address the issue of ‘medical deserts’ with its ‘Health Pop-Up’ module. The project emphasizes citizen-centric solutions, secure data handling, and the importance of accessibility in service provision.

