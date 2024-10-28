Atos SE’s Eviden Leads EU Cybersecurity Initiative

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Eviden, part of Atos SE, is spearheading the CYDERCO project to enhance cybersecurity operations across the EU by developing a platform to improve threat detection and response in Security Operations Centers. This initiative, backed by the European Commission, involves collaboration with partners like ISEP and DNSC, focusing on advanced technologies such as AI-driven analysis and threat intelligence sharing. The project aims to bolster cybersecurity resilience by equipping SOCs with critical information on cyber threats, thereby fostering a proactive defense against cyberattacks.

