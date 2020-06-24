ATOS

Atos sees mid-term revenue growth, announces two new acquisitions

French IT consulting group Atos said on Wednesday it expected to grow its revenue in the mid-term by between 5% and 7%.

The software group also forecast an mid-term operating margin rate of between 11% and 12% of revenues, and confirmed all its 2020 targets, which it cut in late April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atos said it would target bolt-on acquisitions and cybersecurity companies, as it announced two new acquisitions: Paladion, a global cybersecurity firm, and Alia, a digital consulting company which specialises in the energy sector. (Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;)) Keywords: ATOS INVESTORDAY/ (URGENT)

