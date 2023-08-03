Atos SE (EPA:ATO) Price Target Decreased by 8.85% to 12.60

The average one-year price target for Atos SE (EPA:ATO) has been revised to 12.60 / share. This is an decrease of 8.85% from the prior estimate of 13.82 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.69 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.87% from the latest reported closing price of 9.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atos SE. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 6,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,267K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 21.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 529K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 2.66% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 434K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.58% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 408K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 9.76% over the last quarter.

