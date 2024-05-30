Atos SE Confirms Readiness for Paris 2024 Games

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos SE successfully conducted the final Technology Rehearsal for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, ensuring all IT systems and teams are prepared for real-life event scenarios. Over 1,000 participants tested 1,400 scenarios across 39 venues, confirming the readiness of processes and policies. With this milestone, Atos reaffirms its commitment to delivering a seamless technological experience for the summer games.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.