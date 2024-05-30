News & Insights

Stocks

Atos SE Confirms Readiness for Paris 2024 Games

May 30, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos SE successfully conducted the final Technology Rehearsal for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, ensuring all IT systems and teams are prepared for real-life event scenarios. Over 1,000 participants tested 1,400 scenarios across 39 venues, confirming the readiness of processes and policies. With this milestone, Atos reaffirms its commitment to delivering a seamless technological experience for the summer games.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.