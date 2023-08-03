Atos SE (AEXAF) Price Target Decreased by 7.64% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Atos SE (OTC:AEXAF) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an decrease of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 15.47 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.85 to a high of 21.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.52% from the latest reported closing price of 14.96 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEXAF by 22.22% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares For Ordinary Shares of Atos Origin SA (Incorporated under the laws of France)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 21, 2008
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.