Atos SE (AEXAF) Price Target Decreased by 7.64% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Atos SE (OTC:AEXAF) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an decrease of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 15.47 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.85 to a high of 21.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.52% from the latest reported closing price of 14.96 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEXAF by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.