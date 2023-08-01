Atos SE - ADR (AEXAY) Price Target Increased by 12.07% to 5.39

The average one-year price target for Atos SE - ADR (OTC:AEXAY) has been revised to 5.39 / share. This is an increase of 12.07% from the prior estimate of 4.81 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.17 to a high of 12.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.15% from the latest reported closing price of 3.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atos SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEXAY is 0.02%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 57K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

