Atos says discussions with Airbus on BDS unit disposal are over

March 19 (Reuters) - French software company Atos ATOS.PA has been informed by Airbus AIR.PA about the end of discussions regarding the potential sale of its BDS unit, it said on Tuesday.

"Atos is analysing the resulting situation and actively evaluating strategic alternatives that will take into consideration the sovereign imperatives of the French state," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho)

