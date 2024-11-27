Atos Partners with Invictus Games 2025 for Tech Solutions

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos has been chosen as the official technology partner for the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, where it will provide advanced technological solutions to enhance the experience for competitors and audiences alike. With its extensive experience in major sporting events, Atos aims to deliver cutting-edge services, including real-time data integration and IT system management, to support the adaptive multisport event dedicated to wounded military personnel and veterans. This collaboration is poised to make the upcoming Games a technologically superior and memorable event, highlighting resilience and recovery through sport.

