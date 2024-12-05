Atos Named Leader in European Mainframe Services

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos has been recognized as a leader in ISG’s report on Mainframes – Services and Solutions in Europe, highlighting its robust offerings in Mainframe as a Service and Mainframe Operations. This recognition underscores Atos’ innovative capabilities and competitive strength in maintaining mainframe robustness while integrating cloud solutions. The company continues to enhance its service portfolio, combining extensive experience with innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises.

