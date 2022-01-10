Atos’ latest profit warning keeps new CEO busy

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Atos Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer is getting off to a bad start in his new job. Shares in the French IT company plunged as much as 17% on Monday morning after Belmer, who joined the company a week ago, said it would miss https://atos.net/en/2022/press-release_2022_01_10/preliminary-financial-figures projections for revenue growth and margins in 2021. The 3.5 billion euro company now expects operating profit to be 4% of sales, down from a 6% target. Free cash flow which was previously supposed to be “positive” will now be negative 420 million euros. Atos blamed delays on projects and additional costs on a 15-year contract signed in 2018.

Investors are anticipating further problems. Including net debt, Atos is now valued at less than 14 times EBIT of around 430 million euros, using the company’s new guidance. Rivals SAP and Capgemini trade at about 20 times. Belmer is set to present a new growth plan by the second quarter. The only consolation for shareholders is that if he fails to impress, private equity firms may once again start circling the business. (By Karen Kwok)

