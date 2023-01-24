Atos In Talks With Mitel Networks For Sale Of Unified Business

(RTTNews) - Atos said that is has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mitel Networks for the sale of its Unified Communications & Collaboration Services businesses.

Unify offers on-premises Unified Communications solutions, cloud-based Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and Cloud Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions. It provides a wide range of managed and professional services, serving about 40 million users across 90 countries.?It has 3,000 employees worldwide.

The proposed transaction is subject to the consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies and other customary regulatory approvals, with closing expected in H2 2023.

