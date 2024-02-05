Atos in talks with banks to refinance its debt

Feb 5 (Reuters) - French technology company Atos ATOS.PA on Monday said it was in talks with its banks about a refinancing plan for its debt, and has engaged an independent third party procedure to support and oversee the negotiations.

The conditions of the initially planned 720 million euro ($776 million) rights issue are no longer applicable and the standby underwriting commitment by BNP Paribas and JPMorgan is no longer in effect, Atos added.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel; editing by Milla Nissi)

