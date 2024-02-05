News & Insights

ATOS

Atos in talks with banks to refinance its debt

February 05, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Written by Stéphanie Hamel for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - French technology company Atos ATOS.PA on Monday said it was in talks with its banks about a refinancing plan for its debt, and has engaged an independent third party procedure to support and oversee the negotiations.

The conditions of the initially planned 720 million euro ($776 million) rights issue are no longer applicable and the standby underwriting commitment by BNP Paribas and JPMorgan is no longer in effect, Atos added.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel; editing by Milla Nissi)

((stephanie.hamel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.