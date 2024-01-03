Atos In Talks To Sell Its Big Data & Security Unit To Airbus

(RTTNews) - Atos, a European multinational information technology service and consulting company, said Wednesday that it will open due diligence talks with Airbus for a potential sale of its entire big data & security or BDS unit.

The European aerospace and defense major has proposed an indicative offer price ranging from 1.5 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros for the BDS unit, Atos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Atos has confirmed the continuation of exclusive negotiations with EPEI for the sale of Tech Foundations. Ongoing discussions encompass the price, transaction structure, and the transfer of a significant portion of Tech Foundations' liabilities. However, there is no certainty that these negotiations will lead to an agreement.

Furthermore, Atos said it does not rule out sale of additional assets, particularly if the transaction with EPEI does not go ahead.

With the aim of mitigating uncertainties associated with its long-term outlook, tied to the ongoing negotiations, the company will initiate discussions with the Group's banks. In parallel to the additional asset disposal program, these discussions will consider various scenarios, requiring the commitment of banks to maintain financings and provide refinancings. The objective is to avoid a potential downgrade of the Group's credit rating, Atos said.

Atos noted that Valerie Bernis, Aminata Niane, Vernon Sankey and Rene Proglio decided to resign from the Board of Directors.

Atos has appointed Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles and Jean-Jacques Morin to replace them. Jean-Jacques Morin has been appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mandy Metten - HR Head of Group Executives and Strategic Functions - as censor to the Board of Directors.

