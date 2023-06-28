Atos has rejected several offers for Tech Foundations unit - chairman

Adds context on Tech Foundations in paragraph 1, chairman's comments on Airbus in paragraph 5

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - France's Atos ATOS.PA has rejected several indicative offers for its Tech Foundations business, the loss-making division that regroups its legacy IT consultancy activities, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"The board will only take a decision with regards to Tech Foundations if it creates value for shareholders," Bertrand Meunier said in response to a question from a shareholder at the company's annual general meeting.

Tech Foundations has drawn interest from several potential bidders, the group has said. Atos co-CEO Nourdine Bihmane told BFM Business in March that these included Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, confirming a previous report by Le Monde.

Meunier made no comment on Kretinsky's interest. A spokesperson for Kretinsky declined to comment.

The chairman said in a separate response to a shareholder that Airbus' decision to drop its plan to buy a 29.9% stake in Atos' Eviden business had no effect on its plan to spin off the division.

He added that the spin-off plan will be carried out in the second half of 2023.

Meunier said talks with Airbus, the world's biggest planemaker, were ongoing over a "long-term technological partnership".

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jan Harvey)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.