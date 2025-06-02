Atos Gets Offer From French State To Buy Advanced Computing Business, Excluding Vision AI Activities

(RTTNews) - Atos SE (AEXAF, ATO.PA), a French information technology company, on Monday announced that it has received a confirmatory offer from the French State to buy its Advanced Computing business, excluding Vision AI activities.

The offer to acquire Eviden's Advanced Computing business involves a consideration of 410 million euros including a milestone payment of 110 million euros. The earn-out payment is based on profitability indicators for fiscal year 2025 and 2026.

The transaction is expected to close in 2026.

The acquisition excludes Vision AI activities. Atos's Advanced Computing unit, which includes HPC, Quantum, Business Computing, and AI, is expected to generate around 0.8 billion euros in revenue in 2025.

The company said the Board of Directors accepted the offer after an independent expert confirmed that the deal's valuation and terms reflect fair market value.

On Friday, Atos closed trading 0.29% higher at EUR 38.60 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.