Atos Expands EUROCONTROL Partnership with Major Contract

Atos has secured a 165 million euro contract extension with EUROCONTROL to enhance cybersecurity and IT infrastructure for European aviation management. This partnership, which has spanned over a decade, will integrate advanced cloud technologies and AI-based security to support EUROCONTROL’s digital transformation and future growth in air traffic management.

