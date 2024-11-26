News & Insights

Atos Expands EUROCONTROL Partnership with Major Contract

November 26, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos has secured a 165 million euro contract extension with EUROCONTROL to enhance cybersecurity and IT infrastructure for European aviation management. This partnership, which has spanned over a decade, will integrate advanced cloud technologies and AI-based security to support EUROCONTROL’s digital transformation and future growth in air traffic management.

