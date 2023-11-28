Atos considers sale of additional assets

Nov 28 (Reuters) - IT service provider Atos ATOS.PA on Tuesday said it was considering the sale of additional assets to address the group's capital raising plan and upcoming debt maturities in 2025.

The group, which has seen its market value slump in recent years, has also said that it is in advanced negotiations with Daniel Kretinsky's EP Equity Investment (EPEI) vehicle to modify and simplify certain terms of the proposed sale of its IT division Tech Foundations.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday downgraded Atos' rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' on increasing liquidity risk.

Atos' shares fell 5% in early trading.

