News & Insights

ATOS

Atos considers sale of additional assets

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 28, 2023 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - IT service provider Atos ATOS.PA on Tuesday said it was considering the sale of additional assets to address the group's capital raising plan and upcoming debt maturities in 2025.

The group, which has seen its market value slump in recent years, has also said that it is in advanced negotiations with Daniel Kretinsky's EP Equity Investment (EPEI) vehicle to modify and simplify certain terms of the proposed sale of its IT division Tech Foundations.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday downgraded Atos' rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' on increasing liquidity risk.

Atos' shares fell 5% in early trading.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.